(LCDR, USN-LDO-RET), Director of Special Programs & Military Affairs
Phone: 214-357-2186
14th Annual National LATINA Symposium to Celebrate Women’s Empowerment
Washington D.C. – August 17, 2017 – LATINA Style Inc. in partnership with Parents Step Ahead (PSA) will host the 14th Annual National LATINA Symposium – a national platform for Latina professionals addressing the most pressing issues affecting the Hispanic woman in the United States – on Friday, September 15, 2017 from 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at the Marriott Marquis Washington located at 901 Massachusetts Avenue in Washington, DC.
The Symposium features workshops on advancement in the workplace, successful leadership, global public service, applying military skills to everyday life and business, and the role a military spouse plays in their military career. Participants and panelists include: Federal Agencies: U.S. State Department, DHS, CIA, FBI, Department of Defense and Armed Forces. Corporate America companies include: Marriott, Prudential, UPS, AT&T, USAA, Horizon Blue Shield of New Jersey and Walmart.
The highlight of the program is the Distinguished Military Service Award Luncheon. LATINA Style is proud to present the only national awards program honoring Latina military and civilian personnel who through their service have enhanced the role of Latinas in their organizations. Keynote speaker for the luncheon is Commander Everett Alvarez, United States Navy, Retired and Former Prisoner of War (POW).
The 2017 Distinguished Military Service Award Recipients are:
U.S. Army: Specialist Melanie M. Adamski
U.S. Marine Corps: Sergeant Hosana L. Feraud and Ms. Julia G. Herrera
U.S. Navy: Chief Legalman Alicia R. Cooper, Petty Officer First Class Linda M. Galaviz and Ms. Alma Ruvalcaba
U.S. Air Force: Captain Marisa J. King, Master Sergeant Lucero Stockett and Technical Sergeant Carmen C. Washington
U.S. Coast Guard: Yeoman First Class Ainara Farina
U.S. National Guard Bureau: Colonel Isabel Rivera Smith (Army) and Master Sergeant Yanira Gonzalez (Air)
United States Military Academy (West Point): Cadet Richelle Radcliff
United States Naval Academy: Midshipman First Class Daniela Pimentel
United States Air Force Academy: Cadet First Class Falon E. Little
United States Coast Guard Academy: Cadet First Class Angel Fay
The luncheon is also the stage for the President’s Award to honor Commander Everett Alvarez, U.S. Navy, Retired and Former Prisoner of War (POW) in recognition of his distinguished service to our country and exemplary work as a Latino role model.
For further information about the Symposium or to register, please visit www.nls.latinastyle.com, or call (214) 357-2186. Register by September 8th to secure your admission – Attendance is limited.