2018 Dallas Business Series Thursday, April 5, 2018

Come & join the most successful Latina business owners in the Dallas Metro area at the LATINA Style Business Series on Thursday, April 5, 2018, from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm.

The award winning program, sponsored by Nationwide, and hosted by AT&T, is designed for Latina entrepreneurs across the nation. Click title to learn more….

Participants will have the opportunity to network, learn about business ownership, and receive educational leadership empowerment seminars created to benefit Latina professionals and entrepreneurs. To learn more and to register to attend please click here

