2018 GWHCC 42nd Annual GALA on June 29, 2018

Join the GWHCC at their 42nd Annual GALA!

You are cordially invited to join the 42nd Annual Gala Servicio Estrella: Honoring Hispanics in Hospitality on June 29th, at the Omni Shore hotel.

7:00-8:00 pm VIP Reception

7:00-10:00 pm Silent Auction

8:00-11:00 pm Gala dinner and program

This black tie affair is a time to celebrate and recognize impactful leaders in the D.C. metropolitan local business community and allows for the opportunity to connect with individuals and organizations that have made outstanding contributions in the region.

For more information please visit http://signatureevents.gwhcc.org  #GWHCCGALA18

