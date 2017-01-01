Airbnb Hires Jasmine Mora to Lead Policy Communications in Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean

Jasmine Mora has been hired by Airbnb to head up policy communications in Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. She is based out of Los Angeles and works with the Latin America team to expand the company’s presence in the region.

Prior to Airbnb, Mora was the Communications Director for the Congressional Hispanic Caucus in Washington, D.C. In her position, Mora developed and executed the communications strategy for the bicameral group of Latino legislators.

Mora is a proud Latina and the daughter of Mexican immigrants. She is the first in her family to graduate from high school and attend college, with degrees from UC Berkeley and Loyola Marymount University’s School of Education.