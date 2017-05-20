Car Seat Installation Tips from Chevrolet and Safe Kids

As part of the Global Road Safety Week, Chevrolet and Safe Kids Worldwide are teaming up in Dallas to help raise awareness of car seat safety. Safe Kids found that ~73% of car seats are not properly installed, so there is a significant need to educate amongst parents.

Chevrolet and Safe Kids hosted a free car seat checkup event in Dallas (at the Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium) to teach families how to properly install and use car and booster seats. The event included free car seat/booster seat checks, car seat installation demonstrations on the new 2018 Chevy Equinox, heatstroke prevention and Spot the Tot parking lot safety demonstrations.

To help spread awareness, Chevrolet and Safe Kids developed some car seat installation tips for every parent to keep in mind.

Top 5 Things to Do at Home