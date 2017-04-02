Estefani Evans: The Flying Trapeze Artist

For 146 years, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus has ama zed audiences with its distinctive talent. Its gravity-defying acrobats, orbital aerialists, majestic animals, fearless daredevils and amusing clowns have entertained millions worldwide.

With performers representing nationalities from all over the world, Brazilian-born trapeze artist Estefani Evans is a 5th generation trapeze artist and a Latina to watch.

With both her parents and grandmother involved in the arts—all trapeze artists—Evans set foot on stage at age five. “My family always did trapeze,” she says. “In Brazil, you are already on a stage when you are a kid. Once you are ready to go to the stage they put you to do some productions to feel the stage.”

Evans would earn her first contract at 14 years old in Brazil and has gone on to tour all over South America, Europe and Asia.

Joining Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus in 2014, Evans’ favorite moments is when the audience applauds. “When you are on stage you just want to do your trick gorgeous,” she shares. “Feeling the applauds from the audience is the top. That’s why you are a performer, an artist.”

A mother of two —three-year-old Alicia and five-year-old David— and married to trapeze artist Ammed Tuniziani, Evans hopes to instill a love for trapeze in her children. “My kids look at me and say ‘Oh mom I want to do trapeze just like you’ and that is really nice because that’s my next generation. For me, it’s amazing because we are a tradition of circus family.”

Passionate about the craft, Evans along with her five brothers, are trapeze artists and hope to continue performing for decades to come. Her advice is to “Follow your heart, do what you love,” she shares. “That is what I do, and that is what I teach my kids to do.”



Ringling Bros. and Barnum& Bailey® is Bringing The Greatest Show On Earth® to the Washington, D.C. Area for the last time.

WASHINGTON, D.C. SHOW The Verizon Center | March 31 – April 2, 2017

