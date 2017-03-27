Fourteenth Annual National LATINA Symposium “Distinguished Military Service Award” Call for Nominations

(LCDR, USN-LDO-RET), Director of Special Programs & Military Affairs
Dallas, TX – March 27, 2017 – LATINA Style Inc., the premier company addressing the needs of Latina professionals, civic leaders, entrepreneurs, college students and members of the Armed Services is now accepting submissions for the prestigious 14th Annual National LATINA Symposium Distinguished Military Service Awards recognizing women in the military and the Department of Defense (DoD) civilian workforce who through their service enhance the role of Latinas in their organization and the DoD. The 14th Annual National LATINA Symposium awards will be held on Friday, September 15, 2017 from 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. in Arlington, VA.
The criteria for nominations is as follows:
- Active Duty or Full-Time Reserve Nominee. Distinguished themselves as leaders, mentors, advocates of diversity and the full integration of Latinas in the Armed Forces, embodying the qualities that are at the core of the Service’s mission, well respected by superiors and peers as military and community leaders.
- Civilian Awardees. Embodying the qualities that are at the core of the component’s mission. Aiding in creating opportunities and careers that support and contribute to the advancement of Hispanic Americans toward senior level positions, displaying exceptional character and representing the Hispanic community with dignity and pride.
Twelve awards will be presented during the awards ceremony. One active duty or full-time reserve and one DoD civilian will be chosen. Each of the following services are encouraged to submit nominations: Army or Army Reserve; Marine Corps or Marine Corps Reserve, Navy or Navy Reserve, Air Force or Air Force Reserve; National Guard Bureau (Guard or Air Guard); Coast Guard or Coast Guard Reserve. The eligibility period for the 2017 LATINA Style Distinguished Military Service Award is from August 2016 to July 2017.
Component MEO and EEO offices should select nomination based on set criteria and forward an electronic copy of the assemble award nomination package no later than Friday, July 14, 2017 to Johnny Quezada (LCDR, USN, LDO, RET), at johnny.d@latinastyle.com with a courtesy copy to nls@latinastyle.com. For further information about the criteria on which candidates will be assessed visit http://nls.latinastyle.com/ and click on nomination criteria.
