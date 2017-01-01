Gabriel “Jacobo” Montemayor in Disney on Ice

Disney’s Moana voyages onto the ice for the first time as Disney On Ice presents Dare To Dream bringing courage and adventure to hometowns across North America. Read about Mexican performer Gabriel “Jacobo” Montemayor as he prepares for the action-packed spectacular in VA.

The show has been a family favorite. What do you think it is about this form of entertainment that has people coming back year after year? I think families love to come see Disney on Ice because it’s a time when we can enjoy quality time with our loved ones and have the opportunity to enjoy the magic of a beautiful show with our favorite Disney characters.

How did you get involved in performing? I’ve been a figure skater since the age of 10, and a performer since I was 20 years old. I had the opportunity to see Disney on Ice in my home city in Monterrey, Mexico and absolutely fell in love with the idea of doing what I love and bringing a wonderful show to different places in the world.

Tell us a little more about your role. I am part of the cast of Disney on Ice: Dare to Dream and perform in the different stories that this show brings, from Beauty and the Beast and Cinderella, to Tangled, Frozen and Moana.

What are your interests outside of work and performing? I like exercising and staying fit, as well as designing and creating some of the clothes that I wear. Spending time with family and friends when I am back at home.

What about the show inspires you? We are figure skaters and performers from different parts of the world and what inspires me is how talented my coworkers are! From Ice dancers, to Pair Teams to Soloist skaters, it’s very amazing how we all came together to create this show doing what we’ve always loved.

Is there anything you would like to add? I would like to invite everyone to see Disney on Ice presents Dare to Dream. It’s an opportunity to enjoy with your loved ones this wonderful show that we have created and let us share the magic and energy that this show brings to you with some of our favorite stories like our classic Cinderella and her stepsisters, to Beauty and the Beast with our friends Lumiere and Cogsworth, and Rapunzel and Flynn flying with her hair to explore life outside of her tower, to see Queen Elsa and Princess Anna and enjoy for the first time the story of Moana, who is sailing across the sea with Maui to restore the Heart of Te Fiti.

Produced by Feld Entertainment, Disney On Ice presents Dare to Dream features an incredible display of special effects, stunning set design and breathtaking choreography on the ice.

Tickets start at $20.

*Ticket pricing is subject to change based on market demand.

Show Times:

Friday, September 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 30 at 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 1 at 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Friday, October 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 7 at 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 8 at 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Stay current on the latest developments through social media:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DisneyOnIce

Twitter: @DisneyOnIce #DreamBig

YouTube: www.youtube.com/DisneyOnIce