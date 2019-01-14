Latina Style Inc
HACR Announces New Board Chair and Executive Committee: Mary Ann Gomez Orta, President & CEO of CHLI, elected as new Chair of the HACR Board of Directors

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
DATE: January 14, 2019

Washington, D.C. – The Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) is pleased to announce that the HACR board of directors elected Mary Ann Gomez Orta as the new board chair. Gomez Orta, who is the president & CEO of the Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute (CHLI) will serve for a two-year term effective January 1, 2019. She succeeds Ignacio Salazar, president & CEO of SER-Jobs for Progress, who served as board chair since 2015, and will continue to serve on the board executive committee through December 31, 2019, and will remain on the full board of directors.

Additionally, the HACR board of directors elected Amy Hinojosa as the new board vice chair and Sonia Lopez as the new board secretary. Hinojosa is the president & CEO of MANA – A National Latina Organization. Lopez is the president & CEO of the Cuban American National Council (CNC). Ron Blackburn-Moreno, president & CEO of ASPIRA, was re-elected as board treasurer.

“It was a great honor to serve as board chair for the last four years, and I thank the HACR board of directors for the opportunity,” said Ignacio Salazar. “I join with my fellow board directors in extending our congratulations to Mary Ann Gomez Orta on becoming the new board chair and to the newly-elected executive committee. I am very confident that under Mary Ann’s leadership, the HACR board will continue to make a positive difference in the organization’s mission and impact.”

“I am deeply honored to be elected as the new board chair and look forward to working with my board colleagues to move HACR’s mission forward,” said Mary Ann Gomez Orta, who previously served as board vice chair. “I want to thank the HACR board of directors for its confidence in me to serve as board chair, and I especially thank Ignacio Salazar for his four years of leadership. Together with our board of directors, staff, and stakeholders, we are making a positive difference and continue to work towards a vision to be the premier national organization promoting and advocating for the inclusion of Hispanics in Corporate America at all levels of corporate leadership and community involvement.”

“Our coalition board of Hispanic nonprofit CEOs is the unified strength and foundation of HACR, and we thank them for their leadership and contributions,” said Cid Wilson, president & CEO of HACR. “Congratulations to the newly-elected HACR Executive Committee led by new board chair Mary Ann Gomez Orta. My thanks to Ignacio Salazar for his four years of leadership as board chair. With the support of our coalition board and the dedicated work of our staff, HACR continues to make significant inroads in moving our mission-driven agenda forward, including growing corporate membership, increasing attendance in our programs, raising our voices on the issues of Hispanic inclusion, and making advancements in our corporate accountability strategy.”

About HACR

Founded in 1986, the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) is the nation’s leading corporate advocacy organization representing 12 national Hispanic organizations in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its mission is to advance the inclusion of Hispanics in Corporate America in the areas of employment, procurement, philanthropy, and governance.

###

Contact: Andrea Franco
Phone: (202) 838-1049
