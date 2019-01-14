HACR Announces New Board Chair and Executive Committee: Mary Ann Gomez Orta, President & CEO of CHLI, elected as new Chair of the HACR Board of Directors

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Washington, D.C. – The Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) is pleased to announce that the HACR board of directors elected Mary Ann Gomez Orta as the new board chair. Gomez Orta, who is the president & CEO of the Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute (CHLI) will serve for a two-year term effective January 1, 2019. She succeeds Ignacio Salazar, president & CEO of SER-Jobs for Progress, who served as board chair since 2015, and will continue to serve on the board executive committee through December 31, 2019, and will remain on the full board of directors.