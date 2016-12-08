Hispanic Women of Distinction 8/12/2016 in Broward County, FL

Latinas in South Florida to be honored for Community, Culture and Charity – Latinas are a growing and an influential constituency in the United States. The Latina share of the female population in the United States will increase from 16.4% today to 25.7% by 2050. The vibrant network of Latinas in south Florida known as the Hispanic Women of Distinction , are planning their 15th anniversary on August 12, 2016 at the Signature Grand in Broward County, Florida with an exciting and inspiring day celebrating the rise of the Latina entrepreneur.

