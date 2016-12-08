Latina Style Inc
Latina Style Inc
  • Latina Style 50
  • Latina Style Business Series
  • Latina Style Symposium
  • Latina Style NLS Distinguished Military Service Awards
  • Latina Style Partnerships
  • Latina Style Health
Latina Style Inc
faceTwitterLinkedinInstagram

Hispanic Women of Distinction 8/12/2016 in Broward County, FL

Latinas in South Florida to be honored for Community, Culture and Charity – Latinas are a growing and an influential constituency in the United States.  The Latina share of the female population in the United States will increase from 16.4% today to 25.7% by 2050.   The vibrant network of Latinas in south Florida known as the Hispanic Women of Distinction, are planning their 15th anniversary on August 12, 2016 at the Signature Grand in Broward County, Florida with an exciting and inspiring day celebrating the rise of the Latina entrepreneur. 

For more information,  www.hispanicwomenofdistinction.com (954) 709-1622 or follow on Facebook.

2016 Hispanic Women of Distinction Honorees

2016 Hispanic Women of Distinction Honorees

National LATINA Symposium
media

sign up for our newsletter

View Our Newsletter