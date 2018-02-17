(LCDR, USN-LDO-RET), Director of Special Programs & Military Affairs
Phone: 214-357-2186
LATINA Style Announces its 15th Annual National LATINA Symposium Distinguished Military Service Awards
Washington, D.C. – August 27, 2018- LATINA Style Inc., in partnership with Parents Step Ahead (PSA), will host the 15th National LATINA Symposium – a national platform for Latina professionals addressing the most pressing issues affecting the Hispanic woman in the United States on Thursday, September 6, 2018 from 7:00 am – 9:30 pm., at the Renaissance Arlington Capital View Hotel located at 2800 S Potomac Ave in Arlington, VA. The conference brings together the most influential and accomplished Hispanic women in our country. The conference, unique in the nation, celebrates the accomplishments and success of Hispanic women serving in the Armed Forces. This year LATINA Style Inc., celebrates 24th years of serving the Hispanic professional working woman, college students, entrepreneurs, veterans and Latinas in the military. http://nls.latinastyle.com/
The highlight of the program is the Distinguished Military Service Awards Dinner. LATINA Style is proud to present the only national awards program honoring Latina military and civilian personnel who through their service have enhanced the role of Latinas in their organizations. Keynote speaker for the dinner is Lieutenant General Jay B. Silveria, Superintendent of the United States Air Force Academy.
The goal of the 15th National LATINA Symposium is to ascertain, through round-table discussions, workshops, presentations as well as in-depth surveys, the status of the Latina professionals, veterans and those serving in the Armed Forces. The Symposium will feature three panels and one Cybersecurity presentation:
The first panel “Workforce of the future…Jobs in Today’s Economy”, will focus on the jobs and career opportunities in the federal government and the intelligence community. Moderator Keyla Hernandez-Ulloa, Associate Division Chief, Federal Communications Commission (FCC); Ilka S. Rodriguez-Diaz, Deputy Chief for Talent Acquisition, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA); Dena Perkins, Community Outreach and Recruiting, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); Carmen Cantor, Director Human Resources, U.S. State Department; Ashlee M. Hoban, Supervisor Intelligence Research Specialist, U.S. Secret Service
The second panel, “Veteran Employee Resource Groups…Understanding the Cultural Differences” will focus on the integration of transition military personnel into the civilian workplace. The cultural gap that exists between military and corporate entities continues to be a major challenge to our veterans. The panel will also address the importance of Veterans mentorship, sponsorship and retention programs in the company.
Moderator: Johanna Martinez, Military & Diversity Talent Attraction Manager, AT&T
Marc Lopez, Director Talent Acquisition-Process Management, Nationwide
Lauren Bacon, Senior Manager, Military Programs, Hilton
Alice Garcia, Product Management Director, USAA
Kenneth J. Barrett, Chief Diversity Officer, General Motors,
The third panel, “Cybersecurity Threat Today Presentation will discuss the current Cyber threat in America. Cyber threats can seem overwhelming, but preparing and protecting yourself can and will reduce your risk.
Presenter: Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI),
The fourth panel “General Officer panel; Discipline, Commitment, Courage and Achieving Your Potential,” will focus on the role of the military in promoting diversity.
Moderator: Dr. Gladys Brignoni, USCG, Deputy Commander, USCG Force Readiness Command
Major General Linda Urrutia-Varhall, USAF, Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff, Intelligence, Surveillance &Reconnaissance; Rear Admiral Christina Alvarado, USN, Deputy Chief, Bureau of Medicine & Surgery Reserve Policy and Integration; Brigadier General Irene M. Zoppi, USA,; Deputy Commander Support, 200th Military Police Command; Colonel Lina M. Downing, USMC, Division Chief, Comptroller.
The highlight of the symposium is the Distinguished Military Service Awards Dinner. LATINA Style is proud to present the only national awards program honoring Latina military and Department of Defense civilian personnel who through their service have enhanced the role of Latinas in their organizations. The awardees will be honored for their service to our country, leadership, accomplishments, and commitment to building a strong Latino community. The symposium is an integral part of Hispanic Heritage month activities being held in our Nation’s capital.
For further information about the Symposium or to register, please visit www.nls.latinastyle.com or call
(214) 357-2186.
About LATINA Style Inc. LATINA Style Inc., headquartered in Dallas, TX, is the publisher of LATINA Style Magazine, a lifestyle magazine for the professional Hispanic woman. The magazine has been published for 24 years and has a national circulation of 150,000 and a readership of nearly 600,000. LATINA Style Inc. is host of the LATINA Style Business Series, the LATINA Style 50 Report, the National LATINA Symposium, and the LATINA Style HERO Initiative.