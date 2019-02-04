FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 4, 2019

LATINA Style Announces Speakers at the 21st Annual LATINA Style 50 Awards & Diversity Leaders Conference: Don’t miss Jacqueline Maestri, Vice President, Johnson & Johnson Engineering and Property Services; Catherine Hernandez-Blades, Senior Vice President, Chief Brand & Communications Officer, Aflac; Maria T. Lensing, Vice President, Global Business, AT&T and more!

Johnson & Johnson to be Recognized as the 2018 LATINA Style Company of the Year

WASHINGTON, D.C. – February 4, 2019 – LATINA Style Inc., the premier company addressing the needs of professional Latinas in the United States, will host the 21st Annual LATINA Style 50 Awards & Diversity Leaders Conference on Thursday, February 21st, 2019 from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the HILTON CRYSTAL CITY AT WASHINGTON REAGAN NATIONAL located at 2399 Jefferson Davis Highway in Arlington, VA 22202.

The LATINA Style 50 program, launched in 1998, recognizes the top 50 companies that provide the best career opportunities for professional Latinas in the workplace. The annual LATINA Style Awards and Diversity Leaders Conference sets the standard for identifying corporations that are providing the best career opportunities for Latinas in the U.S. The LATINA Style 50 Report is the most respected evaluation of corporate America’s career advancement opportunities for Latinas.

Check out the remarkable lineup of speakers confirmed so far:

Jacqueline Maestri, Vice President, Engineering and Property Services, Johnson & Johnson

Maria T. Lensing, Vice President, Global Business, AT&T

Gladys Lopez, Senior Manager, Hilton Supplier Diversity

Linda Valdez Thompson, Executive Vice President, Administration & Diversity, Dallas Fort Worth Intl. Airport

Catherine Hernandez-Blades, Senior Vice President, Chief Brand & Communications Officer, Aflac

Yovany Jerez, Strategy & Technology Innovation, AT&T

Jamie Maldonado, Senior Manager – Strategy, Accenture

Anila Jivanji, Senior Specialist in Inclusion & Diversity, American Airlines

Silvina Salazar, Business Controls Strategy & Business Support Executive L&SS Business Controls, Bank of America

Carla Zanoni, Editor, Audience and Analytics, The Wall Street Journal

Alexandra Contreras, Certified Diversity Professional Senior Analyst, Global Diversity & Inclusion, Colgate-Palmolive Company

Robert Rodriguez, Dr. Robert Rodriguez Advisors, LLC

Nellie Borrero, Managing Director – Senior Global Inclusion & Diversity Lead, Accenture

Diana Morales, Vice President, Legal, Fire & Security Products, United Technologies Corporation

Pepe Estrada, Director of Public Affairs, Walmart

Claudia Vazquez, Director of Product Management, Prudential Financial

Jon Muñoz, Vice President, Global Diversity & Inclusion, Hilton

Celeste Carrasco, Director, Federal Public Affairs, Corporate External Affairs, AT&T

The conference will conclude with the LATINA Style 50 Awards Luncheon Ceremony honoring the LATINA Style 50 companies. The luncheon will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST.

LATINA Style is thrilled to count on the support of Marriott International, Inc.; Accenture; Bank of America; Johnson & Johnson; United Technologies Corporation; Nationwide; Colgate-Palmolive; Aflac, Inc.; Hilton; AT&T; General Motors Company; Sodexo, Inc.; Wells Fargo & Company; UPS; Hyatt Hotels Corporation; MetLife; Boston Scientific Corporation; Exelon.

