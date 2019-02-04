FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
February 4, 2019
LATINA Style Announces Speakers at the 21st Annual LATINA Style 50 Awards & Diversity Leaders Conference: Don’t miss Jacqueline Maestri, Vice President, Johnson & Johnson Engineering and Property Services; Catherine Hernandez-Blades, Senior Vice President, Chief Brand & Communications Officer, Aflac; Maria T. Lensing, Vice President, Global Business, AT&T and more!
Johnson & Johnson to be Recognized as the 2018 LATINA Style Company of the Year
WASHINGTON, D.C. – February 4, 2019 – LATINA Style Inc., the premier company addressing the needs of professional Latinas in the United States, will host the 21st Annual LATINA Style 50 Awards & Diversity Leaders Conference on Thursday, February 21st, 2019 from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the HILTON CRYSTAL CITY AT WASHINGTON REAGAN NATIONAL located at 2399 Jefferson Davis Highway in Arlington, VA 22202.
The LATINA Style 50 program, launched in 1998, recognizes the top 50 companies that provide the best career opportunities for professional Latinas in the workplace. The annual LATINA Style Awards and Diversity Leaders Conference sets the standard for identifying corporations that are providing the best career opportunities for Latinas in the U.S. The LATINA Style 50 Report is the most respected evaluation of corporate America’s career advancement opportunities for Latinas.
Check out the remarkable lineup of speakers confirmed so far:
Jacqueline Maestri, Vice President, Engineering and Property Services, Johnson & Johnson
Maria T. Lensing, Vice President, Global Business, AT&T
Gladys Lopez, Senior Manager, Hilton Supplier Diversity
Linda Valdez Thompson, Executive Vice President, Administration & Diversity, Dallas Fort Worth Intl. Airport
Catherine Hernandez-Blades, Senior Vice President, Chief Brand & Communications Officer, Aflac
Yovany Jerez, Strategy & Technology Innovation, AT&T
Jamie Maldonado, Senior Manager – Strategy, Accenture
Anila Jivanji, Senior Specialist in Inclusion & Diversity, American Airlines
Silvina Salazar, Business Controls Strategy & Business Support Executive L&SS Business Controls, Bank of America
Carla Zanoni, Editor, Audience and Analytics, The Wall Street Journal
Alexandra Contreras, Certified Diversity Professional Senior Analyst, Global Diversity & Inclusion, Colgate-Palmolive Company
Robert Rodriguez, Dr. Robert Rodriguez Advisors, LLC
Nellie Borrero, Managing Director – Senior Global Inclusion & Diversity Lead, Accenture
Diana Morales, Vice President, Legal, Fire & Security Products, United Technologies Corporation
Pepe Estrada, Director of Public Affairs, Walmart
Claudia Vazquez, Director of Product Management, Prudential Financial
Jon Muñoz, Vice President, Global Diversity & Inclusion, Hilton
Celeste Carrasco, Director, Federal Public Affairs, Corporate External Affairs, AT&T
The conference will conclude with the LATINA Style 50 Awards Luncheon Ceremony honoring the LATINA Style 50 companies. The luncheon will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST.
LATINA Style is thrilled to count on the support of Marriott International, Inc.; Accenture; Bank of America; Johnson & Johnson; United Technologies Corporation; Nationwide; Colgate-Palmolive; Aflac, Inc.; Hilton; AT&T; General Motors Company; Sodexo, Inc.; Wells Fargo & Company; UPS; Hyatt Hotels Corporation; MetLife; Boston Scientific Corporation; Exelon.
21st Annual LATINA Style 50 Awards & Diversity Leaders Conference
50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the U.S., LATINA Executive of the Year and Employee Resource Group of the Year
7 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 21st, 2019
HILTON CRYSTAL CITY AT WASHINGTON REAGAN NATIONAL located at 2399 Jefferson Davis Highway in Arlington, VA 22202.
About LATINA Style, Inc.
LATINA Style Inc., headquartered in Dallas, TX, is the publisher of LATINA Style Magazine, a national magazine for the professional Hispanic woman. The magazine has been published for 25 years and has a national circulation of 150,000 and a readership of nearly 600,000. The company is host of the LATINA Style Business Series, the LATINA Style 50 Report, the National LATINA Symposium and the LATINA Style Hero Initiative. For further information about the LATINA Style 50 Report visit www.latinastyle.com or call (214) 357-2186.