LATINA Style Announces the Top 10 LATINA Corporate Executives of the Year for 2016

WASHINGTON D.C., December 19, 2016 –Now in its 8th consecutive year, the LATINA Style Corporate Executives of the Year program honors influential Latinas, selected by their peers and management, as leaders and examples for the Hispanic community and for the professional woman in the U.S. Each year LATINA Style Inc. recognizes the hard work and dedication Latinas are performing at the top of their respective companies and in various industries. The top 10 LATINA Corporate Executives of the Year have been selected and recognized based on their excellence in business impact, corporate leadership, mentorship, and remarkable dedication to working with the Hispanic community both locally and nationally. They demonstrate excellence in leadership, commitment to the community, impact the company’s bottom line and create an environment where associates are encouraged to always look for the next big opportunity.

“The selection of the LATINA Style Corporate Executives of the Year is a labor of love and admiration,” says Robert E. Bard, president & CEO of LATINA Style Inc. “We are inspired and humbled by their accomplishments. They are the true role models we need to present to our community in every corner of the country”

The top 10 LATINA Style Corporate Executives of the Year for 2016 are: Catherine Hernandez-Blades, Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications, Aflac; Judy Guzman Krueger, Managing Director, Regional Manager/Greater Monterey Bay, Retail Banking, MUFG Union Bank, N.A.; Patricia Riddlebarger, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility, Entergy Corporation; Rosie Kitson, Vice President, Channel Marketing, AT&T; Laura Hernandez-Romine, Director of Global Media, Branded Entertainment & Diversity Marketing, General Motors; Michelle Freyre, President, U.S. Beauty, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.; Bettina García Welsh, Senior Vice President, Chief Audit Executive, Leidos; Maria Bartolome Winans, Chief Marketing Officer, IBM Watson Marketing, Watson Commerce and Watson Supply Chain, IBM; Marie A. Robert, Senior Director, Supply Chain Contracts, United Technologies Corporation/Pratt & Whitney; Vickie Chinchar, Vice President, Global Shared Services, N.A., Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

The winner of the LATINA Style Corporate Executive of the Year will be announced at the 19th Annual LATINA Style 50 Awards & Diversity Leaders Conference on Thursday, February 9, 2017 in Washington D.C. The conference will present powerful workshops discussing issues related to Latinas in corporate America, and feature prominent diversity leaders from the companies selected to the 2016 LATINA Style 50.

