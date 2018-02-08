LATINA Style Announces the Top 10 LATINA Corporate Executives of the Year

Phone: (214) 357-2186
Washington, D.C. – December 18, 2017 – In its 9th consecutive year, the LATINA Style Corporate Executive of the Year program honors influential Latinas, selected by their peers, as leaders and examples for the Hispanic community and for the professional women in the U.S. Each year LATINA Style Inc. recognizes the achievement and dedication Latinas are performing at the top of their respective companies and in various industries. The top 10 Corporate LATINA Executives of the Year have been selected and recognized based on their excellence in business impact, corporate leadership, mentorship, and remarkable dedication to working with the Hispanic community both locally and nationally. They demonstrate excellence in leadership, commitment to the community, impact to the company bottom line and creation of an environment where associates are encouraged to succeed and reach their full potential.
LATINA Style Inc. is proud to announce the Top 10 LATINA Corporate Executives of the Year for 2017 (in no specific order):
Sandra Rivera, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Intel Corporation
Maria Eduarda Kertesz, President, U.S. HealthE, Johnson & Johnson
Melissa Bolden, Assistant Vice President, Program Manager, Merger Integration, AT&T
Claudia Marquez, Senior Director, Sales Operations, INFINITI Americas
Olga Gonzalez Aponte, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Walmart of Mexico and Central America
Sigal Cordeiro, Global Product Marketing Executive Director, General Motors
Tony Gutierrez, Country Director of Mexico, American Airlines
Olga L. Lopez, Region Bank President, Wells Fargo Bank
Eliana Murillo, Head of Multicultural Marketing, Google
Evanghela Hidalgo, Global Business Development and General Manager International, Masco Coatings Group (BEHR)
The winner of the 2017 LATINA Style Corporate Executive of the Year will be revealed at the 20th Anniversary LATINA Style 50 Awards & Diversity Leaders Conference on Thursday, February 8, 2018 in Washington D.C. The conference will present powerful workshops discussing issues related to Latinas in corporate America, and feature prominent diversity leaders from the companies selected to the 2017 LATINA Style 50 Report, the top 50 best companies for Latinas to work for in the United States. To secure your admission, please RSVP by registering online by January 31, 2018 at www.latina50.latinastyle.com. Attendance is limited. Registration Fee: $ 100 corporate – $ 50 government – $ 35 student with ID, Military is free with military ID.
