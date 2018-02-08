Latina Style Inc
Latina Style Inc
  • Latina Style 50
  • Latina Style Business Series
  • Latina Style Symposium
  • Latina Style NLS Distinguished Military Service Awards
  • Latina Style Partnerships
  • Latina Style Health
Latina Style Inc
faceTwitterLinkedinInstagram

LATINA Style Announces the Top 10 LATINA Corporate Executives of the Year

PRESS RELEASE 
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 
 
Contact: Diana Martinez – diana@latinastyle.com
Phone: (214) 357-2186

 

LATINA Style Announces the Top 10 Corporate LATINA Executives of the Year
 

Washington, D.C. – December 18, 2017 – In its 9th consecutive year, the LATINA Style Corporate Executive of the Year program honors influential Latinas, selected by their peers, as leaders and examples for the Hispanic community and for the professional women in the U.S. Each year LATINA Style Inc. recognizes the achievement and dedication Latinas are performing at the top of their respective companies and in various industries. The top 10 Corporate LATINA Executives of the Year have been selected and recognized based on their excellence in business impact, corporate leadership, mentorship, and remarkable dedication to working with the Hispanic community both locally and nationally. They demonstrate excellence in leadership, commitment to the community, impact to the company bottom line and creation of an environment where associates are encouraged to succeed and reach their full potential.

LATINA Style Inc. is proud to announce the Top 10 LATINA Corporate Executives of the Year for 2017 (in no specific order):

Sandra Rivera, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Intel Corporation

Maria Eduarda Kertesz, President, U.S. HealthE, Johnson & Johnson

Melissa Bolden, Assistant Vice President, Program Manager, Merger Integration, AT&T

Claudia Marquez, Senior Director, Sales Operations, INFINITI Americas

Olga Gonzalez Aponte, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Walmart of Mexico and Central America

Sigal Cordeiro, Global Product Marketing Executive Director, General Motors

Tony Gutierrez, Country Director of Mexico, American Airlines

Olga L. Lopez, Region Bank President, Wells Fargo Bank

Eliana Murillo, Head of Multicultural Marketing, Google

Evanghela Hidalgo, Global Business Development and General Manager International, Masco Coatings Group (BEHR)

The winner of the 2017 LATINA Style Corporate Executive of the Year will be revealed at the 20th Anniversary LATINA Style 50 Awards & Diversity Leaders Conference on Thursday, February 8, 2018 in Washington D.C. The conference will present powerful workshops discussing issues related to Latinas in corporate America, and feature prominent diversity leaders from the companies selected to the 2017 LATINA Style 50 Report, the top 50 best companies for Latinas to work for in the United States. To secure your admission, please RSVP by registering online by January 31, 2018 at www.latina50.latinastyle.com. Attendance is limited. Registration Fee: $ 100 corporate – $ 50 government – $ 35 student with ID, Military is free with military ID.

About LATINA Style, Inc.

LATINA Style Inc., headquartered in Dallas, TX, is the publisher of LATINA Style Magazine, a national magazine for the professional Hispanic woman. The magazine has been published for 23 years and has a national circulation of 150,000 and a readership of nearly 600,000. The company is host of the LATINA Style Business Series, the LATINA Style 50 Report, the National LATINA Symposium and the LATINA Style Hero Initiative. For further information about the LATINA Style 50 Report visit www.latinastyle.com or call (214) 357-2186.

National LATINA Symposium
National LATINA Symposium
media
Sponsors Media Kits

sign up for our newsletter

View Our Newsletter

YieldStreet Raises $113 Million Financing Round to Disrupt Alternative Investing

Series A Co-Led by Greycroft & Raine Ventures; Capital to Fuel Growth, Product Innovation and Vision to Transform Wealth Creation NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YieldStreet, the alternative investment platform working to change the way wealth is created, today announced that it has closed a $113 million financing round. The round includes $12.8 ...

WWE® and Astro Extend Long-Standing Partnership in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia & STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WWE (NYSE:WWE) and Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad (Astro), a Malaysian and ASEAN digital-first media and lifestyle company, will extend their partnership into its 17th year with a new agreement to continue airing WWE programming, including flagship programs Raw® and SmackDown®. Astro will also continue ...

Zoup! Restaurant-Quality Broth Hits 4,500 Stores Nationwide

Premium Broth Launched by Soup Industry Veteran Touts Homemade Flavor & Clean Ingredients SOUTHFIELD, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#broth--Zoup! Good, Really Good™ Broth, a premium lineup designed to break the boundaries of taste on retail shelves, has successfully signed on 1,500 new outlets to carry its products. These new additions, which include ...

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. to Release Results for its Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter on Wednesday, January 31, 2018

CARLE PLACE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS), the leading provider of gourmet and floral gifts for all occasions, today announced that the Company will release financial results for its fiscal 2018 second quarter (ended 12/31/17) on Wednesday, January 31, 2018. The press release will be issued prior to market opening and will be ...

Better Saves Homeowners $2.7 Million in Mortgage Refinancing Costs in 2017

Launches new program to help homebuyers identify potential mortgage discounts Refinances nearly $275 million in mortgages in 2017 NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Better Mortgage, a digital mortgage company focused on improving access to home financing for a new generation of homeowners, today announced that it refinanced nearly $275 ...

Retailers Enjoyed Strongest Holiday Season in Four Years, According to First Data’s SpendTrend® Report

Overall sales growth for the full holiday season was 6.2% year-over-year, accelerating from last year’s 4.7% Retail spending grew 5.4% compared to 3.6% last year eCommerce represented 29% of total transactions, up from 26% in 2016 NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Given the favorable consumer backdrop, spending grew by 6.2% this holiday ...

Girls Who Invest Names Janet Cowell, Former North Carolina State Treasurer, as Chief Executive Officer

Cowell’s leadership to harness group’s momentum, accelerate progress toward ‘30 by 30’ goal NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#30by30--Girls Who Invest (“GWI”), a non-profit organization dedicated to increasing the number of women in portfolio management and executive leadership in the asset management industry, today announced that Janet Cowell, ...