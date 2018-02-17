LATINA Style Announces the Top 12 LATINA Corporate Executives of the Year, 2018

CAMDEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Water (NYSE: AWK), the nation’s largest publicly traded water and wastewater utility company, has partnered with the Paradigm for Parity® coalition and announced its commitment to further support inclusion and diversity efforts across its corporate leadership structure by 2030 as well as show support for the same ...

Reach for the Stars With the Sims 4™ Get Famous, Available Now

Rise from Rags to Riches and Achieve Celebrity Status in the Glitzy World of Del Sol Valley and Even Meet A Real-Life Pop Star with Baby Ariel in the Game View the Official Launch Trailer REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sul, Sul, it's time for a celebrity celebration! Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) and Maxis™ today announced ...