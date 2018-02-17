LATINA Style Announces the Top 12 LATINA Corporate Executives of the Year, 2018

Latina Style Inc
Washington, D.C. – November 9, 2018–In its 10th consecutive year, the LATINA Style Corporate Executive of the Year program honors influential Latinas, selected by their peers, as leaders and examples for the Hispanic community and for the professional women in the U.S. Each year LATINA Style Inc. recognizes the achievement and dedication Latinas are performing at the top of their respective companies and in various industries. The Top 12 Corporate LATINA Executives of the Year have been selected and recognized based on their excellence in business impact, corporate leadership, mentorship, and remarkable dedication to working with the Hispanic community both locally and nationally. They demonstrate excellence in leadership, commitment to the community, impact to the company bottom line and creation of an environment where associates are encouraged to succeed and reach their full potential.

LATINA Style Inc. is proud to announce the Top 12 LATINA Corporate Executives of the Year for 2018 (in no specific order):

Catherine Hernandez-Blades, Senior Vice President, Chief Brand & Communications Officer, Aflac

Gladys Lopez, Senior Manager, Hilton

Jackie Rios, Director, International/Cargo Business Partner, American Airlines

Linda Valdez Thompson, Executive Vice President, Administration & Diversity, Dallas Fort Worth Intl. Airport

Lisa McLin, Vice President, Channel Sales & Channel Chief, Rackspace

Maria T. Lensing, Vice President, Global Business, AT&T

Mariam Merced, Director-Community Health Promotions, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital-New Brunswick

Marisa Moret, Strategic Initiatives Lead for Airbnb’s Public Policy and Communications Team, Airbnb

Monica Greenhalgh, Chief Information Officer, First Mile, General Motors

Norma L. Garcia, Associate General Counsel-International Legal Affairs, Rent-A-Center

Patty Arvielo, President, New American Funding

Sonia Velasco Clayton, President & CEO, Virtual Intelligence Providers, LLC

LATINA Style Inc. is also proud to announce the following “Honorable Mentions” Corporate LATINA Executives of the Year for 2018 (in no specific order):

Bianca Negron, Director, The Coaching Spot, LLC.

Graciela Racaro, VP, Client Delivery, PAREXEL

Natalia Grassis, Vice President, PAREXEL

Sandra Moore, Vice President, Digital Retail Solutions, FordDirect, LLC

Sophia Felix, Founder/Manager, HBM & Talent Management

The winner of the 2018 LATINA Style Corporate Executive of the Year will be revealed at the 21st Annual LATINA Style 50 Awards & Diversity Leaders Conference on Thursday, February 21, 2019 in Washington D.C.

The conference will present powerful workshops discussing issues related to ERG’s in corporate America, and feature prominent diversity leaders from the companies selected to the 2018 LATINA Style 50, the Top 50 Best Companies for Latinas to work for in the United States.  To secure your admission, RSVP by registering online by February 4, 2019 at www.latina50.latinastyle.com. Attendance is limited. Registration Fee: $ 100 corporate – $ 50 government – $ 35 student with ID. Military is free with military ID.

About LATINA Style Inc. LATINA Style Inc., headquartered in Dallas, TX, is the publisher of LATINA Style Magazine, a lifestyle magazine for the professional Hispanic woman. The magazine has been published for 24 years and has a national circulation of 150,000 and a readership of nearly 600,000. LATINA Style Inc. is host of the LATINA Style Business Series, the LATINA Style 50 Report, the National LATINA Symposium, and the LATINA Style HERO Initiative.  Follow LATINA Style on:  

