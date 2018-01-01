LATINA Style Announces the Top 15 Hispanic Employee Resource Groups of the Year

Phone: (214) 357-2186
Washington, D.C. – December 18, 2017 – Since 2010 LATINA Style has recognized and honored the best Hispanic Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) in the country. The Top 15 ERGs finalists listed are selected based on business impact, excellence in corporate leadership, mentorship, and dedication to working with our communities. This recognition also showcases ERGs that are making an impact in career outcomes and overall diversity accomplishments for respective companies.
LATINA Style is proud to announce the top 15 Employee Resource Groups being recognized for exceptional leadership and vision (in no specific order):
Hispanic Organization for Leadership and Achievement (HOLA) of Johnson & Johnson
Hispanic American ERG of Accenture PLC
Crecer, the Hispanic/Latino BRG of UPS
HACEMOS of AT&T
Adelante of JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Latin Diversity Network of American Airlines
GM Latino Network of General Motors
Conexión of Cisco
Ford Hispanic Network (FHN) of Ford Motor Company
Hispanic ERG of Fannie Mae
Kaiser Permanente Latino Association (KPLA) of Kaiser Permanente
Hispanic Support Organization (HSO) of Verizon Communications
Latinos for Engagement, Advancement and Development (LEAD) of Southern California Edison
Hispanic Organization for Leadership and Achievement (HOLA) of Freddie Mac
Latin Heritage Leadership Council (LHLC) of Northern Trust
“We are delighted to honor the most visionary ERG programs in the nation,” says Robert Bard, President & CEO of LATINA Style. “They are making a significant impact on the careers of their members and the influence of their companies.”
This year’s “Top 15 Hispanic Employee Resource Groups” are highlighted in the 2017 December issue of LATINA Style Magazine. The winner of the LATINA Style Employee Resource Group of the Year will be announced at the 20th Anniversary LATINA Style 50 Awards & Diversity Leaders Conference on Thursday, February 8, 2018 in Washington D.C. The award conference will present powerful workshops discussing issues related to ERG’s in corporate America, and feature prominent diversity leaders from the companies selected to the 2017 LATINA Style 50, the top 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the United States. To secure your admission, RSVP by registering online by January 31, 2018 at www.latina50.latinastyle.com. Attendance is limited. Registration Fee: $ 100 corporate – $ 50 government – $ 35 student with ID. Military is free with military ID.
About LATINA Style, Inc.
LATINA Style Inc., headquartered in Dallas, TX, is the publisher of LATINA Style Magazine, a national magazine for the professional Hispanic woman. The magazine has been published for 23 years and has a national circulation of 150,000 and a readership of nearly 600,000. The company is host of the LATINA Style Business Series, the LATINA Style 50 Report, the National LATINA Symposium and the LATINA Style Hero Initiative. For further information about the LATINA Style 50 Report visit www.latinastyle.com or call (214) 357-2186.