LATINA Style Announces the Top 15 Hispanic Employee Resource Groups of the Year

WASHINGTON D.C., December 19, 2016 –LATINA Style Inc is pleased to announce the top Hispanic Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) of the Year for 2016. Since 2010 LATINA Style has recognized and honored the best Hispanic Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) in the nation. The top 15 ERGs finalists listed are selected based on business impact, excellence in corporate leadership, mentorship, and dedication to working with our communities. This recognition also showcases ERGs that are making an impact in career outcomes and overall diversity accomplishments for respective companies. Our top ERG/BRGs in the nation are: The Hispanic Advisory Council (HAC) at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA); HACEMOS of AT&T; Hispanic Organization for Leadership and Achievement (HOLA) of Johnson & Johnson; GM Hispanic Initiative Team (GM HIT) of General Motors; Latin Connection of Wells Fargo; Hispanic/Latino Associate Resource Group of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc; The Hispanic Leadership Forum (HFL) of United Technologies Corporation; Crecer of UPS; The Latin Diversity Network Employee Business Resource Group (LDNEBRG) of American Airlines; Conexión of Cisco; Latinos in Philanthropy (LIP) at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Ford Hispanic Network (FHN) of Ford Motor Company; Hora del Café of Starbucks; Unidos of Comcast NBCUniversal; Latin American Cultural Organization (LACO) of Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey (Horizon BCBSNJ). This year’s “Top 15 Hispanic Employee Resource Groups” are highlighted in the 2016 December Issue of LATINA Style Magazine. You can secure your copy by visiting www.latinastyle.com.

“Researching the most accomplished ERG/BRGs in the nation is an illuminating enterprise as we get to learn the amazing contributions that the programs make to not only the public image of their companies but to the bottom line as well.” says Robert E. Bard, president and CEO, LATINA Style Inc.

The top 15 Employee Resource Groups and the overall ERG of the Year winner will be recognized at the 19th Annual LATINA Style 50 Awards & Diversity Leaders Conference on Thursday, February 9, 2017 in Washington D.C. The conference will bring together the most accomplished Latina/Latino executives in the Nation and present powerful workshops discussing issues related to Latinas and Latinos in corporate America.

To secure your admission, please RSVP by registering online by January 31, 2017 at www.latina50.latinastyle.com. Attendance is limited. Registration Fee: $ 100 corporate – $ 50 government – $ 35 student with ID.