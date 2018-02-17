LATINA Style Announces the 2018 Top 20 Hispanic Employee Resource Groups of the Year

Phone: (214) 357-2186
Washington, D.C. – November 9, 2018 — Since 2010 LATINA Style has recognized and honored the best Hispanic Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) in the country. The Top 20 ERG finalists listed below are selected based on business impact, excellence in corporate leadership, mentorship, and dedication to working with our communities. This recognition also showcases ERGs that are making an impact in career outcomes and overall diversity accomplishments for their respective companies.
LATINA Style is proud to announce the Top 20 Employee Resource Groups being recognized for exceptional leadership and vision (in no specific order):
Hispanic American – Accenture PLC
Professional Latino Allstate Network (PLAN) – Allstate
Latin Diversity Network – American Airlines
HACEMOS – AT&T
Hispanic/Latino Organization for Leadership & Advancement (HOLA) – Bank of America
Hispanic Organization for Leadership and Achievement (HOLA) – Boston Scientific Corp.
#VAMOS! (Eaton Hispanic & Latino Resource Group) – Eaton Corporation
Latinos for Engagement, Advancement and Development (LEAD) – Edison International
Organization of Latinos at Exelon – Exelon Company
Hispanic ERG – Fannie Mae
Latino Network – General Motors
Latinos@hyatt – Hyatt Hotels Corporation
Hispanic Organization for Leadership and Achievement (HOLA) – Johnson & Johnson
ADELANTE – JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Kaiser Permanente Latinx Association (KPLA) – Kaiser Permanente
Hispanics of LinkedIn Alliance (HOLA) – LinkedIn
National Latino Alliance (NLA) – Nationwide Mutual Insurance, Inc.
Enlace – Sprint
Latino Alliance – Under Armour
Latin Connection – Wells Fargo
“We are delighted to honor the most accomplished ERG programs in the nation,” says Robert Bard, President & CEO of LATINA Style. “They are making amazing contributions by impacting the careers of their members and influencing their companies.”
This year’s “Top 20 Hispanic Employee Resource Groups” will be highlighted in the 2018 December issue of LATINA Style Magazine. The Top 20 Employee Resource Groups and Employee Resource Group of the Year winner will be recognized at the 21st Annual LATINA Style 50 Awards & Diversity Leaders Conference on Thursday, February 21, 2019 in Washington D.C.
The conference will present powerful workshops discussing issues related to ERG’s in corporate America, and feature prominent diversity leaders from the companies selected to the 2018 LATINA Style 50, the Top 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the United States.
To secure your admission, RSVP by registering online by February 4, 2019 at www.latina50.latinastyle.com. Attendance is limited. Registration Fee: $ 100 corporate – $ 50 government – $ 35 student with ID. Military is free with military ID.
