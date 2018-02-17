LATINA Style Announces the 2018 Top 20 Hispanic Employee Resource Groups of the Year

Reach for the Stars With the Sims 4™ Get Famous, Available Now

Rise from Rags to Riches and Achieve Celebrity Status in the Glitzy World of Del Sol Valley and Even Meet A Real-Life Pop Star with Baby Ariel in the Game View the Official Launch Trailer REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sul, Sul, it's time for a celebrity celebration! Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) and Maxis™ today announced ...