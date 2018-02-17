Latina Style Inc
LATINA Style Announces the 2018 Top 20 Hispanic Employee Resource Groups of the Year

PRESS RELEASE 
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 
 
Contact: Beana Ramirez – beana.d@latinastyle.com
Phone: (214) 357-2186

 Robert Bard– robert@latinastyle.com

 

LATINA Style Announces the 2018 Top 20 Hispanic Employee Resource Groups of the Year

Washington, D.C. – November 9, 2018 — Since 2010 LATINA Style has recognized and honored the best Hispanic Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) in the country. The Top 20 ERG finalists listed below are selected based on business impact, excellence in corporate leadership, mentorship, and dedication to working with our communities. This recognition also showcases ERGs that are making an impact in career outcomes and overall diversity accomplishments for their respective companies.

LATINA Style is proud to announce the Top 20 Employee Resource Groups being recognized for exceptional leadership and vision (in no specific order):

Hispanic American – Accenture PLC 

Professional Latino Allstate Network (PLAN) – Allstate

Latin Diversity Network – American Airlines

HACEMOS – AT&T

Hispanic/Latino Organization for Leadership & Advancement (HOLA) – Bank of America

Hispanic Organization for Leadership and Achievement (HOLA) – Boston Scientific Corp.

#VAMOS! (Eaton Hispanic & Latino Resource Group) – Eaton Corporation

Latinos for Engagement, Advancement and Development (LEAD) – Edison International

Organization of Latinos at Exelon – Exelon Company

Hispanic ERG – Fannie Mae

Latino Network – General Motors

Latinos@hyatt – Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hispanic Organization for Leadership and Achievement (HOLA) – Johnson & Johnson

ADELANTE – JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kaiser Permanente Latinx Association (KPLA) – Kaiser Permanente

Hispanics of LinkedIn Alliance (HOLA) – LinkedIn

National Latino Alliance (NLA) – Nationwide Mutual Insurance, Inc.     

Enlace – Sprint

Latino Alliance – Under Armour

Latin Connection – Wells Fargo

 “We are delighted to honor the most accomplished ERG programs in the nation,” says Robert Bard, President & CEO of LATINA Style. “They are making amazing contributions by impacting the careers of their members and influencing their companies.”

This year’s “Top 20 Hispanic Employee Resource Groups” will be highlighted in the 2018 December issue of LATINA Style Magazine. The Top 20 Employee Resource Groups and Employee Resource Group of the Year winner will be recognized at the 21st Annual LATINA Style 50 Awards & Diversity Leaders Conference on Thursday, February 21, 2019 in Washington D.C.

The conference will present powerful workshops discussing issues related to ERG’s in corporate America, and feature prominent diversity leaders from the companies selected to the 2018 LATINA Style 50, the Top 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the United States.

To secure your admission, RSVP by registering online by February 4, 2019 at www.latina50.latinastyle.com. Attendance is limited. Registration Fee: $ 100 corporate – $ 50 government – $ 35 student with ID. Military is free with military ID.

About LATINA Style, Inc. LATINA Style Inc., headquartered in Dallas, TX, is the publisher of LATINA Style Magazine, a national magazine for the professional Hispanic woman. The magazine has been published for 24 years and has a national circulation of 150,000 and a readership of nearly 600,000. The company is host of the LATINA Style Business Series, the LATINA Style 50 Report, the National LATINA Symposium and the LATINA Style Hero Initiative. For further information about the LATINA Style 50 Report visit www.latinastyle.com or call (214) 357-2186.

