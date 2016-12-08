LATINA Style, Inc. Announces the 2016 LATINA Style 50 Report

WASHINGTON D.C., August 29, 2016 – LATINA Style Inc., the premier company addressing the needs of Latina professionals and business owners in the United States, proudly announces the LATINA Style 50 Report for 2016. Now in its 19th year, the annual report sets the standard for identifying corporations that are providing the best career opportunities for Latinas in the country. The LATINA Style 50 Report is the most respected evaluation of corporate America’s career advancement opportunities for Latinas.

Companies responding to LATINA Style‘s questionnaire are evaluated based on matters that LATINA Style magazine readers deemed as most important to them in the workplace. LATINA Style is proud to recognize companies that support programs that encourage training, mentorship, and promote Latinas within the company. The LATINA Style 50 report is a reflection of those programs that Latinas are looking for when seeking job opportunities. Among the principal areas of evaluation are: the number of Latina executives, Latina retention, mentoring programs, educational opportunities, employee benefits, job retraining, affinity groups, and Hispanic relations. Evaluations for the 2016 annual report are based on 2015 data.

“Selecting the top 50 companies for Latinas to work for is a difficult task. Great efforts are taken to ensure that Latinas can truly find best places where to nurture their careers. Our goal is to provide the most accurate picture of what corporate America has to offer,” says Robert E. Bard, president and CEO, LATINA Style, Inc. “This year, Marriott International, Inc. took the top spot. It is our pleasure to announce that this year Marriott International, Inc. has been selected as the company of the year for Latinas to work for in the United States.”

Marriott International, Inc., is a global leading lodging company with nearly 4,500 properties in 87 countries and territories. Marriott International reported revenues of more than $14 billion in fiscal year 2015. Founded by J. Willard and Alice Marriott and guided by Marriott family leadership for nearly 90 years, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, USA.

“To be recognized as Company of the Year by LATINA Style for the second time is a great honor and reinforces that we’re on the right track and making a difference for our associates and our guests,” says Arne M. Sorenson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Marriott International, Inc. “In our increasingly connected and competitive world, we must draw from a broad set of skills and ideas and work together to perfect diversity and inclusion at Marriott.”

The annual awards ceremony honoring the LATINA Style 50 companies will take place on February 9, 2017 during LATINA Style‘s Diversity Leaders and Awards Conference in Washington, D.C. For more information regarding the LATINA Style 50, please visit www.latinastyle.com.