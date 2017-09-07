LATINA Style, Inc. Announces the 2017 LATINA Style 50 Report: The 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the U.S.

WASHINGTON D.C., September 7, 2017 – LATINA Style Inc., the premier company addressing the needs of Latina professionals and business owners in the United States, proudly announces the LATINA Style 50 Report for 2017. Now celebrating its 20th anniversary, the annual report sets the standard for identifying corporations that are providing the best career opportunities for Latinas in the country. The LATINA Style 50 Report is the most respected evaluation of corporate America’s career advancement opportunities for Latinas.

The LATINA Style 50 Report is an annual evaluation of corporate America’s sensitivity to Latinas’ needs and goals in the work place. Companies responding to LATINA Style’s questionnaire are evaluated based on matters that LATINA Style magazine readers deemed as most important to them in the workplace. Among the principal areas of evaluation are: the number of Latina executives, Latina retention, mentoring programs, educational opportunities, alternative work policies, employee benefits, women’s issues, job retraining, affinity groups, and Hispanic relations. Evaluations for the 2017 annual report are based on 2016 data.

“Preparing the LATINA Style 50 Report is an exhausting process that takes intense research and study. It is our goal to provide the most accurate picture of what corporate America has to offer. We need to be sure that the companies listed on the report are the ones that truly are the best places for Latina professionals to work,” says Robert E. Bard, President and CEO of LATINA Style, Inc. “It is our pleasure to announce that this year Prudential Financial, Inc. has been selected as our Company of the Year.”

Prudential Financial, Inc. is in the industry of diversified financial services, but they are also in the business of empowering their employees. Prudential Financial, Inc. has created an impressive track record and has been one of the companies and has participated with the LATINA Style 50 Report since 1998 and has always placed at the top of the list. Prudential Financial, Inc. has distinguished itself since the beginning as a company who nurtures its associates and paves their road to a successful career. With one of the company’s core values of respect, Prudential Financial, Inc. has found a way to empower their associates; women and men, despite diverse backgrounds, countries and nationalities.

This national report is the most respected survey of corporate America’s policies and practices as they pertain to the advancement and development of professional Hispanic women. The report is the result of an extensive search involving the most prominent corporations in the United States. This year LATINA Style is proud to present the list of the 2017 LATINA Style 50 Report, the 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the U.S.