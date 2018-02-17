LATINA Style, Inc. Announces the 2018 LATINA Style 50 Report: The 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the U.S.

WASHINGTON D.C., September 24, 2018 – LATINA Style Inc., the premier company addressing the needs of Latina professionals and business owners in the United States, proudly announces the LATINA Style 50 Report for 2018. The annual report sets the standard for identifying corporations that are providing the best career opportunities for Latinas in the country. The LATINA Style 50 Report is the most respected evaluation of corporate America’s career advancement opportunities for Latinas.

Companies responding to LATINA Style’s questionnaire are evaluated based on matters that LATINA Style magazine readers deemed as most important to them in the workplace. LATINA Style is proud to recognize companies that support programs that encourage training, mentorship, and promote Latinas within the company. The LATINA Style 50 report is a reflection of those programs that Latinas are looking for when seeking job opportunities. Among the principal areas of evaluation are: the number of Latina executives, Latina retention, mentoring programs, educational opportunities, employee benefits, job retraining, affinity groups, and Hispanic relations. Evaluations for the 2018 annual report are based on 2017 data.

“Our goal is to provide the most accurate picture of what corporate America has to offer. Selecting the top 50 companies for Latinas to work for is a difficult task. Great efforts are taken to ensure that Latinas can truly find best places where to nurture their careers,” says Robert E. Bard, president and CEO, LATINA Style, Inc. “This year, Johnson & Johnson has demonstrated its faithfulness to the Latino community and took the top spot as Company of the Year. The company embraces the mission to encourage the Latino workforce and open more opportunities for the Latina community.”

Johnson & Johnson believes good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That’s why for more than 130 years, they have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world’s largest and most broadly-based healthcare company, they are committed to using their reach and size for good. Johnson and Johnson strives to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere.

Johnson & Johnson is also focused on growing, nurturing and propelling groundbreaking women leaders as they transform healthcare today and the future of healthcare tomorrow. The company believes by caring for women in their global community they will continue to fuel innovation in human health.

The annual awards ceremony honoring the LATINA Style 50 companies will take place on February 21st, 2019, during the LATINA Style’s Diversity Leaders and Awards Conference in Washington, D.C. For more information regarding the LATINA Style 50, please visit www.latinastyle.com.