LATINA Style, Inc. To Recognize Latina Heroes at 13th Annual National LATINA Symposium

WASHINGTON D.C., September 7, 2016 – LATINA Style Inc. in partnership with Parents Step Ahead (PSA) are proud to host the 13th Annual National LATINA Symposium – a national platform for Latina professionals and leaders to address the most pressing issues affecting the Hispanic woman in the United States. The Symposium will be held on Thursday, September 8, 2016 from 7:30 am – 3:30 pm at the Crystal City Marriott, 1999 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA 22202. Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen will serve as the Honorary Chair for the conference and will provide welcoming remarks.

The Symposium features cutting edge workshops that allow participants to learn about issues such as: advancement in the workplace, successful leadership, and global public service, applying military skills to everyday life and business, and entrepreneurship development. Speakers include panelists from the U.S. State Department, CIA, FBI, Prudential, Shell, Walmart, Nationwide, AT&T, USAA, ETS, and General Officers from Armed Forces.

The highlight of the program is the Distinguished Military Service Awards Luncheon. Keynote speaker for the luncheon is The Honorable Gabriel O. Camarillo, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force (Manpower, and Reserve Affairs).

Presenting the only national awards program honoring Latina military and civilian personnel who through their service have enhanced the role of Latinas in their organizations, the program also highlights some of the best corporate transitioning programs for veterans.

2016 Distinguished Military Service Award Recipients:

U.S. Army: Sergeant Major Linda Kessinger

U.S. Marine Corps: Staff Sergeant Christina Mota-Aguiar and Ms. Maritza Carrillo

U.S. Navy: Legalman Second Class Evelin-Yanet Garcia and Ms. Belia Cook

U.S. Air Force: First Lieutenant Karen Rubin-Santos; Master Sergeant Sonora Vasquez and Ms. Rosa Marlin

U.S. Coast Guard: Lieutenant Katrian Hernandez and Mrs. Lushens K. McNamara

U.S. National Guard Bureau: Chief Warrant Officer 3, Darysabel Lopez and Ms. Dania Aponte

United States Military Academy (West Point): Cadet Gabriela Barrera-Gutierrez

United States Naval Academy: Midshipmen First Class Isabel Krause

United States Air Force Academy: Cadet First Class Leslie Perez

United States Coast Guard Academy: Cadet First Class Ruth T. Salvatori

The 2016 National LATINA Symposium sponsors are: PepsiCo, Marriott International, AT&T, Prudential, Walmart, Nationwide, Shell Oil Company, Verizon, Central Intelligence Agency, ETS, Southwest Airlines, USAA, and United States Air Force.

For further information about the Symposium or to register, please visit www.nls.latinastyle.com, or call (214) 357-2186.

