LATINA Style Inc. Recognized Latina Heroes at 14th Annual National LATINA Symposium
Washington, D.C. – September 26, 2017 – On September 15th, LATINA Style Inc., the premier company addressing the needs of Latina professionals, civic leaders, entrepreneurs, college students and the Armed Services, in partnership with Parents Step Ahead, a non-profit community outreach initiative designed to increase parental involvement in a child’s educational development, celebrated the 14th Annual National LATINA Symposium and the Distinguished Military Service Award Ceremony, honoring Latina military and civilian personnel who through their service have enhanced the role of Latinas in their organizations.
Presenting the only national awards program honoring Latina military and civilian personnel, the National LATINA Symposium serves as a platform for Latina professionals to address the most pressing issues affecting the Hispanic woman in the United States. Sponsor remarks were delivered by Brenda Durham, Senior Vice President, Regional General Counsel, Marriott International Inc., who congratulated all attendees for their achievements, highlighting the important contributions Latinas make to our country and the military service. The Symposium featured cutting-edge workshops. Speakers included panelists from the CIA, FBI, U.S. State Department, Marriott International, Nationwide, USAA, General Motors, Hilton, Spouses and General Officers from Armed Forces.
A series of panel discussions aimed at recognizing, celebrating, and advancing the Latina agenda followed. In “Celebrating Latina Contributions in the Workforce”, Carmen Middleton, founder of Common Table Consulting; Ilka Rodriguez-Diaz, CIA; Carmen Cantor, Department of State, and Arlene Gaylord—FBI, shared their experiences into their successes and becoming strong Latina leaders.
The second panel “Military to Civilian Transition” featuring Brenda Durham, Marriott International; Margarita Bauza, General Motors; Antonia McLaren, USAA; Marc Lopez, Nationwide and Lauran Bacon, Hilton discussed issues affecting veterans in the workforce and the cultural gap that exists between military and corporate entities.
The third panel, “Role of Military Spouses” featuring Felicitas Rendon, U.S. Coast Guard Spouse; Ximena Rozo, Ximena Rozo Design LCC; Darlene Johnston, U.S. Coast Guard Spouse; Cassaundra Martinez, 2017 AFI Army Spouse of the Year, and Betsy Eves, Dole Caregiver Fellow; tackled balancing career, family, personal life and deployments as a major source of stress for military spouses. The last panel “Discipline, Commitment, Courage and Achieving Your Potential” featured Dr. Gladys Brignoni, U.S. Coast Guard; Vice Admiral Sandra Stosz, U.S. Coast Guard; Rear Admiral Christina Alvarado, U.S. Navy and Rear Admiral James Rendon, U.S. Coast Guard Academy offered advice on leadership and self-development, and ways to maximize the visibility of leadership skills.
The National LATINA Symposium culminated with the celebration of the Distinguished Military Service Awards Luncheon. Mistress of Ceremony Bianca Barcelo, Assistant General Counsel Library of Congress introduced Robert Bard, who delivered welcome remarks to the crowd. Also delivering remarks was Clarence “CJ” Johnson, Director Office of Diversity at DoD. A salute to “Fallen Heroes” was presented by members of the 2017 Distinguished Military Service Award recipients. The keynote speaker and recipient of the President’s Achievement Award for his service to the community and his country was Commander Everett Alvarez Jr., U.S. Navy Retired and Former Prisoner of War. Commander Alvarez gave an emotional and uplifting speech that touched upon his personal experiences during his time as Prisoner of War during the Vietnam War and life after Vietnam.
The Award ceremony honored 16 Latinas representing each branch of the military, including civilians and the Military Academies. The 2017 Honorees are:
U.S. Army: Specialist Melanie M. Adamski
U.S. Marine Corps: Sergeant Hosana L. Feraud and
Ms. Julia G. Herrera
U.S. Navy: Chief Legalman Alicia R. Cooper, Petty Officer First Class Linda M. Galaviz and Ms. Alma Rubalcava
U.S. Air Force: Captain Marisa J. King, Master Sergeant Lucero Stockett and Technical Sergeant Carmen Washington
U.S. Coast Guard: Yeoman First Class Ainara Farina
U.S. National Guard: Colonel Isabel Rivera Smith (Army) and Master Sergeant Yanira Gonzalez (Air)
U.S. Military Academy: Cadet 1/C Richelle Radcliff
U.S. Naval Academy: Midshipman 1/C Daniela Pimentel
U.S. Air Force Academy: Cadet 1/C Falon E. Little
U.S. Coast Guard Academy: Cadet 1/C Angel Fay
About LATINA Style, Inc.
LATINA Style Inc., headquartered in Dallas, TX, is the publisher of LATINA Style Magazine, a national magazine for the professional Hispanic woman. The magazine has been published for 23 years and has a national circulation of 150,000 and a readership of nearly 600,000. The company is host of the LATINA Style Business Series, the LATINA Style 50 Report, the National LATINA Symposium and the LATINA Style Hero Initiative. For further information about the LATINA Style 50 Report visit www.latinastyle.com or call (214) 357-2186.