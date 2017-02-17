LATINA Style Recognizes 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the U.S. at 19th Annual LATINA Style Awards & Diversity Leaders Conference

Event Information: Diana Martinez – diana@latinastyle.com
Media: Gloria Romano-Barrera – gloria@latinastyle.com
Phone: (214) 357-2186
Washington D.C. February 17, 2017 – LATINA Style Inc., the premier company addressing the needs of professional Latinas in the United States, hosted the 19th Annual LATINA Style 50 Awards & Diversity Leaders Conference on Thursday, February 9, 2017. Marriott International, Inc., a global leading lodging company with nearly 4,500 properties in 87 countries and territories was recognized as the best company for Latinas to work for in the U.S.
LATINA Style Inc. also announced Rosie Kitson, Vice President of Channel Marketing, AT&T as the 2016 Top Corporate Latina Executive of the Year. As Vice President of Channel Marketing, Kitson leads a Marketing Team that develops, delivers and executes complex marketing strategies supporting the Global Business Services and the AT&T Signature Discount Team.
LATINA Style, Inc. also honored Johnson & Johnson’s ERG, the Hispanic Organization for Leadership and Achievement (HOLA), as the 2016 top Employee Resource Group of the Year for exceptional leadership and vision. HOLA is in its 15th year since being established in 2001. HOLA has approximately 1,000 members who participate in the mission to facilitate new and emerging opportunities for Johnson & Johnson members and the communities by embracing the Hispanic culture. HOLA is strongly supported by Johnson & Johnson with $100,000 per year for national strategic initiatives and each affiliate chapter receives a budget ranging from $2,500 to $10,000.
The unique LATINA Style 50 program, launched in 1998, recognizes the top 50 companies that provide the best career opportunities for professional Latinas in the workplace. The annual LATINA Style Awards and Diversity Leaders Conference sets the standard for identifying corporations that are providing the best career opportunities for Latinas in the U.S. The LATINA Style 50 Report is the most respected evaluation of corporate America’s career advancement opportunities for Latinas.
LATINA Style conference was sponsored by Marriott International, Inc., Accenture, AT&T, General Motors, Johnson & Johnson, Nationwide, Prudential Financial, UPS, United Technologies Corporation, Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., PepsiCo, Colgate Palmolive, TIAA, Aflac, State Farm, Wells Fargo & Company, Wyndham Worldwide, Hilton Worldwide, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and our partners Parents Step Ahead organization and El Hispano News.
About LATINA Style Inc.
LATINA Style Inc., is the publisher of LATINA Style Magazine, a lifestyle magazine for the professional Hispanic woman. The magazine has been published for 23 years and has a national circulation of 150,000 and a readership of nearly 600,000. The company is host of the LATINA Style Business Series, the LATINA Style 50 Report, the National LATINA Symposium and the LATINA Style Hero Initiative. To learn more about LATINA Style visit www.latinastyle.com or call (214) 357-2186.Connect with LATINA Style at @LATINAStyleMag, Facebook, and Instagram.