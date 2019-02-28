LATINA Style  Recognizes Corporate America’s Best at the 21st Annual LATINA Style  Awards & Diversity Leaders Conference

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 28, 2019

CONTACT:

Media: Gloria Romano Barrera, [email protected]

Project Manager: Beana Ramirez, [email protected]

(214) 357-2186

Johnson & Johnson named the 2018 LATINA Style Company of the Year

Catherine Hernandez-Blades, Sr. VP Chief Brand & Communications Officer at Aflac named the 2018 Corporate Executive of the Year

Hispanic American ERG (HAERG) at Accenture named the 2018 Employee Resource Group of the Year

WASHINGTON, D.C. – February 28, 2019 – On February 21st, LATINA Style Inc., the premier company addressing the needs of professional Latinas in the United States, hosted the 21st Annual LATINA Style 50 Awards & Diversity Leaders Conference. The conference gathered national leaders from across the country wanting to learn and share best diversity practices and initiatives.

The awards conference began with an opening breakfast awards honoring the 2018 Corporate Executives of the Year and the 2018 Employee Resource Groups of the Year; followed by groundbreaking panel sessions and concluding with the LATINA Style 50 Awards Luncheon honoring the 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the U.S.

Johnson & Johnsonwas honored with the 2018 LATINA Style Company of the Year. Catherine Hernandez-Blades, Sr. VP Chief Brand & Communications Officer at Aflac was honored with the 2018 Corporate Executive of the Year award, the Hispanic American ERG (HAERG) at Accenture was recognized with the 2018 Employee Resource Group of the Year award.

The LATINA Style 50 program, launched in 1998, recognizes the top 50 companies that provide the best career opportunities for professional Latinas in the workplace. The annual LATINA Style Awards and Diversity Leaders Conference sets the standard for identifying corporations that are providing the best career opportunities for Latinas in the U.S. The LATINA Style 50 Report is the most respected evaluation of corporate America’s career advancement opportunities for Latinas.

Johnson & Johnson topped the chart as the 2018 LATINA Style Company of the Year. Johnson & Johnson believes good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That’s why for more than 130 years, they have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world’s largest and most broadly-based healthcare company, they are committed to using their reach and size for good. Johnson and Johnson strives to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere.

In its 10th consecutive year, the LATINA Style Corporate Executive of the Year program honors influential Latinas, selected by their peers, as leaders and examples for the Hispanic community and for the professional women in the U.S. Each year LATINA Style Inc. recognizes the achievement Latinas are performing at the top of their respective companies and in various industries.

Catherine Hernandez-Blades, senior vice president and chief brand and communications officer at Aflac, is responsible for advertising, brand strategy, organizational and corporate communications, sponsorships, social media and philanthropy, including the company’s International SABRE award-winning corporate social responsibility program. She joined Aflac in 2014 as senior vice president of Corporate Communications and was named chief brand and communications officer in October 2017. Prior to Aflac, she served as chief marketing officer and then chief marketing and communications officer at Flextronics. Previously, she served as vice president of Communications and Public Affairs at Raytheon Company’s Space and Airborne Systems business and held various other marketing and international communications-related leadership positions at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in mass communication from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and is a Loyola University Environmental Communications Fellow.

LATINA Style also presented the 9th Annual Employee Resource Groups of the Year Award. Established in the late 1990s, Accenture’s Hispanic American ERG (HAERG) has a mission to promote cultural awareness in the workplace and give the Hispanic familia a community by which to attract, develop, retain and promote their advancement. The Accenture Hispanic American ERG is comprised of approximately 2,200 members (having grown by 100 more members since 2017). Accenture provides the HAERG with governance, sponsorship and funding as part of their overall inclusion and diversity strategic plan. Further, Accenture senior leadership supports the ERG at a national, regional and local level through their own participation at events (internal and external) as well as by taking active roles as executive sponsors, coaches, recruiters and mentors. Members of the ERG are empowered to bring new opportunities and clients to Accenture. ERG membership has ample opportunity through their professional memberships and community involvement to create new connections and opportunities for the company.

LATINA Style is thrilled to count on the support of Accenture, Aflac, American Airlines, Ana G. Mendez University, AT&T, Bank of America, Boston Scientific Corporation, Colgate-Palmolive, Comerica Bank, CVS Health, DFW International Airport, Exelon, Fannie Mae, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, General Motors Company, Google, Hilton, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, JCPenney, Johnson & Johnson, Marriott International, Inc., MetLife, Nationwide, Navy Exchange Service Command, Parents Step Ahead, PenFed Credit Union, Prudential Financial, Sodexo, Inc., State Farm, United Technologies Corporation, UPS, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, Wells Fargo & Company.

###



About LATINA Style, Inc.

LATINA Style Inc., headquartered in Dallas, TX, is the publisher of LATINA Style Magazine, a national magazine for the professional Hispanic woman. The magazine has been published for 25 years and has a national circulation of 150,000 and a readership of nearly 600,000. The company is host of the LATINA Style Business Series, the LATINA Style 50 Report, the National LATINA Symposium and the LATINA Style Hero Initiative. For further information about the LATINA Style 50 Report visit www.latinastyle.com or call (214) 357-2186.