LATINA Style to Recognize the 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the U.S. at the 19th Annual LATINA Style Awards & Diversity Leaders Conference

Event Information: Diana Martinez – diana@latinastyle.com
Media: Gloria Romano-Barrera – gloria@latinastyle.com
Phone: (214) 357-2186
Washington D.C. February 3, 2016 – LATINA Style Inc., the premier company addressing the needs of professional Latinas in the United States, will host the 19th Annual LATINA Style 50 Awards & Diversity Leaders Conference on Thursday, February 9, 2017 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the CRYSTAL GATEWAY MARRIOTT located at 1700 Jefferson Davis Highway in Arlington, VA 22202.
The unique LATINA Style 50 program, launched in 1998, recognizes the top 50 companies that provide the best career opportunities for professional Latinas in the workplace. The annual LATINA Style Awards and Diversity Leaders Conference sets the standard for identifying corporations that are providing the best career opportunities for Latinas in the U.S. The LATINA Style 50 Report is the most respected evaluation of corporate America’s career advancement opportunities for Latinas. This year, a myriad of the most prominent corporations in the United States were included in the extensive search and Marriott International, Inc., topped the chart as the 2016 LATINA Style Company of the Year.
Marriott International, Inc., is a global leading lodging company with nearly 4,500 properties in 87 countries and territories. Marriott International, Inc. reported revenues of more than $14 billion in fiscal year 2015. Founded by J. Willard and Alice Marriott and guided by Marriott family leadership for nearly 90 years, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, USA.
LATINA Style Inc. is also proud to announce the 2016 Top 10 Corporate Latina Executives of the Year: Rosie Kitson, Vice President of Channel Marketing, AT&T; Laura Hernandez-Romine, Director of Global Media, Branded Entertainment & Diversity Marketing, General Motors; Michelle Freyre, President of U.S. Beauty, Johnson & Johnson; Catherine Hernandez-Blades, Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications, Aflac; Judy Guzman Krueger, Managing Director and Regional Manager/Greater Monterey Bay, Retail Banking, MUFG Union Bank, N.A.; Patricia Riddlebarger, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility, Entergy Corporation; Bettina García Welsh, Senior Vice President and Chief Audit Executive, Leidos; Maria Bartolome Winans, Chief Marketing Officer of IBM Watson Marketing, Watson Commerce and Watson Supply Chain, IBM; Marie A. Robert, Senior Director of Supply Chain Contracts, United Technologies Corporation/Pratt & Whitney; Vickie Chinchar, Vice President of Global Shared Services, N.A., Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. The Latina executives demonstrate that success is not only a personal achievement, but also creates opportunities for those around them and for future professionals. The winner of the 2016 LATINA Style Corporate Executive of the Year will be announced during the program.
LATINA Style, Inc. will also honor the 2016 Top 15 Employee Resource Groups of the Year for exceptional leadership and vision: The Hispanic Advisory Council (HAC) at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA); The Hispanic/ Latino Employee Association – HACEMOS of AT&T; Hispanic Organization for Leadership and Achievement (HOLA) of Johnson & Johnson; GM Hispanic Initiative Team (GM HIT) of General Motors; Latin Connection of Wells Fargo & Company; Hispanic/Latino Associate Resource Group (HLARG) of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.,; The Hispanic Leadership Forum (HLF) of United Technologies Corporation; The Hispanic & Latino BRG – Crecer of UPS; The Latin Diversity Network Employee Business Resource Group (LDNEBRG) of American Airlines; Conexión of Cisco; Latinos in Philanthropy (LIP) at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Ford Hispanic Network (FHN) of Ford Motor Company; Hora Del Café of Starbucks; Unidos of Comcast NBCUniversal; Latin American Cultural Organization (LACO) of Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey (Horizon BCBSNJ). The 2016 LATINA Style Employee Resource Group of the Year winner will also be announced during the program.
The conference will conclude with the LATINA Style 50 Awards Luncheon Ceremony honoring the LATINA Style 50 companies. The luncheon will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. EST.
LATINA Style is thrilled to count on the support from our sponsors Marriott International, Inc., Accenture, AT&T, General Motors, Johnson & Johnson, Nationwide, Prudential Financial, UPS, United Technologies Corporation, Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., PepsiCo, Colgate Palmolive, TIAA, Aflac, State Farm, Wells Fargo & Company, Wyndham Worldwide, Hilton Worldwide, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and our partners Parents Step Ahead organization and El Hispano News.
To secure your admission please RSVP by registering online at
http://latina50.latinastyle.com/ Registration Fee: $100 corporate – $50 government – $30 Non-profit – $25 student with ID. For further information for the event, please contact Diana Martinez at diana@latinastyle.com. To obtain media reservations please contact Gloria Romano-Barrera at gloria@latinastyle.com. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Robert E. Bard at robert@latinastyle.com or (214) 357-2186.
Reservations are required for all members of the media.
About LATINA Style Inc.
LATINA Style Inc., is the publisher of LATINA Style Magazine, a lifestyle magazine for the professional Hispanic woman. The magazine has been published for 23 years and has a national circulation of 150,000 and a readership of nearly 600,000. The company is host of the LATINA Style Business Series, the LATINA Style 50 Report, the National LATINA Symposium and the LATINA Style Hero Initiative. To learn more about LATINA Style visit www.latinastyle.com or call (214) 357-2186.Connect with LATINA Style at @LATINAStyleMag, Facebook, and Instagram.