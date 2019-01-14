FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 14, 2019

LATINA Style to Recognize the 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the U.S. at the 21st Annual LATINA Style Awards & Diversity Leaders Conference

Johnson & Johnson to be Recognized as the 2018 LATINA Style Company of the Year

WASHINGTON, D.C. – January 14, 2019 – LATINA Style Inc., the premier company addressing the needs of professional Latinas in the United States, will host the 21st Annual LATINA Style 50 Awards & Diversity Leaders Conference on Thursday, February 21st, 2019 from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the HILTON CRYSTAL CITY AT WASHINGTON REAGAN NATIONAL located at 2399 Jefferson Davis Highway in Arlington, VA 22202.

The LATINA Style 50 program, launched in 1998, recognizes the top 50 companies that provide the best career opportunities for professional Latinas in the workplace. The annual LATINA Style Awards and Diversity Leaders Conference sets the standard for identifying corporations that are providing the best career opportunities for Latinas in the U.S. The LATINA Style 50 Report is the most respected evaluation of corporate America’s career advancement opportunities for Latinas.