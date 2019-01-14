FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
January 14, 2019
LATINA Style to Recognize the 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the U.S. at the 21st Annual LATINA Style Awards & Diversity Leaders Conference
Johnson & Johnson to be Recognized as the 2018 LATINA Style Company of the Year
WASHINGTON, D.C. – January 14, 2019 – LATINA Style Inc., the premier company addressing the needs of professional Latinas in the United States, will host the 21st Annual LATINA Style 50 Awards & Diversity Leaders Conference on Thursday, February 21st, 2019 from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the HILTON CRYSTAL CITY AT WASHINGTON REAGAN NATIONAL located at 2399 Jefferson Davis Highway in Arlington, VA 22202.
The LATINA Style 50 program, launched in 1998, recognizes the top 50 companies that provide the best career opportunities for professional Latinas in the workplace. The annual LATINA Style Awards and Diversity Leaders Conference sets the standard for identifying corporations that are providing the best career opportunities for Latinas in the U.S. The LATINA Style 50 Report is the most respected evaluation of corporate America’s career advancement opportunities for Latinas.
“Our goal is to provide the most accurate picture of what corporate America has to offer. Selecting the top 50 companies for Latinas to work for is a difficult task. Great efforts are taken to ensure that Latinas can truly find best places where to nurture their careers,” says Robert E. Bard, president and CEO, LATINA Style, Inc. “Johnson & Johnson has demonstrated its faithfulness to the Latino community and took the top spot as Company of the Year. The company embraces the mission to encourage the Latino workforce and open more opportunities for the Latina community.”
Johnson & Johnson topped the chart as the 2018 LATINA Style Company of the Year. Johnson & Johnson believes good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That’s why for more than 130 years, they have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world’s largest and most broadly-based healthcare company, they are committed to using their reach and size for good. Johnson and Johnson strives to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere.
2018 LATINA Style Top 50 Companies
- Johnson & Johnson
- AT&T
- Prudential Financial, Inc.
- Accenture
- Marriott International, Inc.
- JPMorgan Chase
- New York Life Insurance
- United Technologies Corporation
- PepsiCo Inc.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
- General Motors Company
- Intel
- Nationwide
- Colgate-Palmolive
- Hilton
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Comerica Bank
- Aflac Incorporated
- Wells Fargo & Company
- Morgan Stanley
- Sodexo, Inc.
- Bank of America
- Kaiser Permanente
- Metlife
- USAA
- JCPenney
- Pacific Gas & Electric Company
- UPS
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Allstate
- Hyatt Hotels Corporation
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- TIAA
- PenFed
- Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority
- Fannie Mae
- Xerox Corporation
- Sprint
- State Farm
- Los Alamos National Laboratory
- Rackspace
- Aetna
- Consolidated Edison, Inc.
- Ford Motor Company
- CVS Health
- The Exchange (Army and Air Force Exchange Service)
- Navy Exchange Service Company
- Bayer
- Vetted
LATINA Style is thrilled to count on the support of Marriott International, Inc.; Accenture; Bank of America; Johnson & Johnson; United Technologies Corporation; Nationwide; Colgate-Palmolive; Aflac, Inc.; Hilton; AT&T; General Motors Company; Sodexo, Inc.; Wells Fargo & Company; UPS; Hyatt Hotels Corporation; MetLife; Boston Scientific Corporation.
To secure your admission please RSVP by registering online at http://latina50.latinastyle.com/ Registration Fee: $100 corporate – $50 government – $30 Non-profit – $25 student with ID. To obtain media reservations contact Gloria Romano-Barrera at gloria@latinastyle.com. For sponsorship opportunities contact Robert E. Bard at robert@latinastyle.com or (214) 357-2186.
Reservations are required for all members of the media. Contact Gloria Romano-Barrera at gloria@latinastyle.com.
About LATINA Style, Inc.
LATINA Style Inc., headquartered in Dallas, TX, is the publisher of LATINA Style Magazine, a national magazine for the professional Hispanic woman. The magazine has been published for 25 years and has a national circulation of 150,000 and a readership of nearly 600,000. The company is host of the LATINA Style Business Series, the LATINA Style 50 Report, the National LATINA Symposium and the LATINA Style Hero Initiative. For further information about the LATINA Style 50 Report visit www.latinastyle.com or call (214) 357-2186.