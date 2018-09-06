LATINA Style to Recognize the 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the U.S., the LATINA Executive of the Year and Employee Resource Group of the Year at the 20th Annual LATINA Style Awards & Diversity Leaders Conference

Phone: (214) 357-2186
Washington, D.C. – January 4, 2018 – LATINA Style Inc., the premier company addressing the needs of professional Latinas in the United States, will host the 20th Annual LATINA Style 50 Awards & Diversity Leaders Conference on Thursday, February 8, 2018 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the CRYSTAL GATEWAY MARRIOTT located at 1700 Jefferson Davis Highway in Arlington, VA 22202.
The LATINA Style 50 program, launched in 1998, recognizes the top 50 companies that provide the best career opportunities for professional Latinas in the workplace. The annual LATINA Style Awards and Diversity Leaders Conference sets the standard for identifying corporations that are providing the best career opportunities for Latinas in the U.S. The LATINA Style 50 Report is the most respected evaluation of corporate America’s career advancement opportunities for Latinas. This year, Prudential Financial, Inc. topped the chart as the 2017 LATINA Style Company of the Year.
“Preparing the LATINA Style 50 Report is an extensive process that takes intense research and study. It is our goal to provide the most accurate picture of what corporate America has to offer. We need to be sure that the companies listed on the report are the ones that truly are the best places for Latina professionals to work,” says Robert E. Bard, President and CEO of LATINA Style, Inc. “It is our pleasure to announce that this year Prudential Financial, Inc. has been selected as our Company of the Year.”
Prudential Financial, Inc. is in the industry of diversified financial services, but they are also in the business of empowering their employees. Prudential Financial, Inc. has created an impressive track record and has been one of the companies and has participated with the LATINA Style 50 Report since 1998 and has always placed at the top of the list. Prudential Financial, Inc. has distinguished itself since the beginning as a company who nurtures its associates and paves their road to a successful career. With one of the company’s core values of respect, Prudential Financial, Inc. has found a way to empower their associates; women and men, despite diverse backgrounds, countries and nationalities.
LATINA Style Inc. is also proud to announce the 2017 Top 10 Corporate Latina Executives of the Year: Sandra Rivera, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Intel Corporation; Maria Eduarda Kertesz, President, U.S. HealthE, Johnson & Johnson; Melissa Bolden, Assistant Vice President, Program Manager, Merger Integration, AT&T; Claudia Marquez, Senior Director, Sales Operations, INFINITI Americas; Olga Gonzalez Aponte, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Walmart of Mexico and Central America; Sigal Cordeiro, Global Product Marketing Executive Director, General Motors; Tony Gutierrez, Country Director of Mexico, American Airlines; Olga L. Lopez, Region Bank President, Wells Fargo Bank; Eliana Murillo, Head of Multicultural Marketing, Google, and Evanghela Hidalgo, Global Business Development and General Manager International, Masco Coatings Group (BEHR).
The Latina executives demonstrate that success is not only a personal achievement but also creates opportunities for those around them and for future professionals. The winner of the 2017 LATINA Style Corporate Executive of the Year will be announced during the program.
LATINA Style, Inc. will also honor the 2017 Top 15 Employee Resource Groups of the Year for exceptional leadership and vision: Hispanic Organization for Leadership and Achievement (HOLA) of Johnson & Johnson; Hispanic American ERG of Accenture; Crecer, the Hispanic/Latino BRG of UPS; HACEMOS of AT&T; Adelante of JPMorgan Chase & Co.; Latin Diversity Network of American Airlines; GM Latino Network of General Motors; Conexión of Cisco; Ford Hispanic Network (FHN) of Ford Motor Company; Hispanic ERG of Fannie Mae; Kaiser Permanente Latino Association (KPLA) of Kaiser Permanente; Hispanic Support Organization (HSO) of Verizon Communications; Latinos for Engagement, Advancement and Development (LEAD) of Southern California Edison; Hispanic Organization for Leadership and Achievement (HOLA) of Freddie Mac; Latin Heritage Leadership Council (LHLC) of Northern Trust
The 2017 LATINA Style Employee Resource Group of the Year winner will also be announced during the program. The conference will conclude with the LATINA Style 50 Awards Luncheon Ceremony honoring the LATINA Style 50 companies. The luncheon will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST.
LATINA Style is thrilled to count on the support of Prudential Financial, Inc; Johnson & Johnson; American Airlines; Marriott International, Inc.; Aflac Incorporated; AT&T; Accenture; United Technologies Corporation; PepsiCo, Inc.; Nationwide; UPS; TIAA; Colgate-Palmolive; General Motors Company; USAA; Masco Corporation; Wells Fargo & Company; Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of NJ; New York Life; Bank of America; Comerica Bank; JCPenney; Freddie Mac; Boston Scientific Corporation; MetLife.
To secure your admission please RSVP by registering online at http://latina50.latinastyle.com/ Registration Fee: $100 corporate – $50 government – $30 Non-profit – $25 student with ID. For further event information contact Diana Martinez at diana@latinastyle.com. To obtain media reservations contact Gloria Romano-Barrera at gloria@latinastyle.com. For sponsorship opportunities contact Robert E. Bard at robert@latinastyle.com or (214) 357-2186.
Reservations are required for all members of the media. Contact Gloria Romano-Barrera at gloria@latinastyle.com.
About LATINA Style, Inc.
LATINA Style Inc., headquartered in Dallas, TX, is the publisher of LATINA Style Magazine, a national magazine for the professional Hispanic woman. The magazine has been published for 24 years and has a national circulation of 150,000 and a readership of nearly 600,000. The company is host of the LATINA Style Business Series, the LATINA Style 50 Report, the National LATINA Symposium and the LATINA Style Hero Initiative. For further information about the LATINA Style 50 Report visit www.latinastyle.com or call (214) 357-2186.