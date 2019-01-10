FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
January 10, 2019
Media: Gloria Romano Barrera, gloria@latinastyle.com
Project Manager: Beana Ramirez, Beana@latinastyle.com, (214) 357-2186
LATINA Style to Recognize the 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the U.S., the LATINA Executive of the Year and Employee Resource Group of the Year at the 21st Annual LATINA Style Awards & Diversity Leaders Conference
Johnson & Johnson to be Recognized as the 2018 LATINA Style Company of the Year
WASHINGTON, D.C. – January 10, 2019 – LATINA Style Inc., the premier company addressing the needs of professional Latinas in the United States, will host the 21st Annual LATINA Style 50 Awards & Diversity Leaders Conference on Thursday, February 21st, 2019 from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the HILTON CRYSTAL CITY AT WASHINGTON REAGAN NATIONAL located at 2399 Jefferson Davis Highway in Arlington, VA 22202.
The LATINA Style 50 program, launched in 1998, recognizes the top 50 companies that provide the best career opportunities for professional Latinas in the workplace. The annual LATINA Style Awards and Diversity Leaders Conference sets the standard for identifying corporations that are providing the best career opportunities for Latinas in the U.S. The LATINA Style 50 Report is the most respected evaluation of corporate America’s career advancement opportunities for Latinas.
Johnson & Johnson topped the chart as the 2018 LATINA Style Company of the Year. Johnson & Johnson believes good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That’s why for more than 130 years, they have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world’s largest and most broadly-based healthcare company, they are committed to using their reach and size for good. Johnson and Johnson strives to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere.
LATINA Style Inc. is also proud to announce the 2018 Top 12 Corporate Latina Executives of the Year: (in no specific order)
Catherine Hernandez-Blades, Senior Vice President, Chief Brand & Communications Officer, Aflac
Gladys Lopez, Senior Manager, Hilton
Jackie Rios, Director, Managing Director of Customer Care in Chicago, American Airlines
Linda Valdez Thompson, Executive Vice President, Administration & Diversity, Dallas Fort Worth Intl. Airport
Lisa McLin, Vice President, Channel Sales & Channel Chief, Rackspace
Maria T. Lensing, Vice President, Global Business, AT&T
Mariam Merced, Director-Community Health Promotions, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital-New Brunswick
Marisa Moret, Strategic Initiatives Lead for Airbnb’s Public Policy and Communications Team, Airbnb
Monica Greenhalgh, Chief Information Officer, First Mile, General Motors
Norma L. Garcia, Associate General Counsel-International Legal Affairs, Rent-A-Center
Patty Arvielo, President, New American Funding
Sonia Velasco Clayton, President & CEO, Virtual Intelligence Providers, LLC
LATINA Style Inc. is also proud to announce the following “Honorable Mention” Corporate LATINA Executives of the Year for 2018 (in no specific order):
Bianca Negron, Director, The Coaching Spot, LLC.
Graciela Racaro, VP, Client Delivery, PAREXEL
Natalia Grassis, Vice President, PAREXEL
Sandra Moore, Vice President, Digital Retail Solutions, FordDirect, LLC
Sophia Felix, Founder/Manager, HBM & Talent Management
The Latina executives demonstrate that success is not only a personal achievement but also creates opportunities for those around them and for future professionals. The winner of the 2018 LATINA Style Corporate Executive of the Year will be revealed at the 21st Annual LATINA Style 50 Awards & Diversity Leaders Conference.
LATINA Style is also proud to announce the Top 20 Employee Resource Groups being recognized for exceptional leadership and vision (in no specific order):
Hispanic American – Accenture PLC
Professional Latino Allstate Network (PLAN) – Allstate
Latin Diversity Network – American Airlines
HACEMOS – AT&T
Hispanic/Latino Organization for Leadership & Advancement (HOLA) – Bank of America
Hispanic Organization for Leadership and Achievement (HOLA) – Boston Scientific Corp.
#VAMOS! (Eaton Hispanic & Latino Resource Group) – Eaton Corporation
Latinos for Engagement, Advancement and Development (LEAD) – Edison International
Organization of Latinos at Exelon – Exelon Company
Hispanic ERG – Fannie Mae
Latino Network – General Motors
Latinos@hyatt – Hyatt Hotels Corporation
Hispanic Organization for Leadership and Achievement (HOLA) – Johnson & Johnson
ADELANTE – JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Kaiser Permanente Latinx Association (KPLA) – Kaiser Permanente
Hispanics of LinkedIn Alliance (HOLA) – LinkedIn
National Latino Alliance (NLA) – Nationwide Mutual Insurance, Inc.
Enlace – Sprint
Latino Alliance – Under Armour
Latin Connection – Wells Fargo
The 2018 LATINA Style Employee Resource Group of the Year winner will also be announced during the program.
The conference will conclude with the LATINA Style 50 Awards Luncheon Ceremony honoring the LATINA Style 50 companies. The luncheon will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST.
LATINA Style is thrilled to count on the support of Marriott International, Inc.; Accenture; Bank of America; Johnson & Johnson; United Technologies Corporation; Nationwide; Colgate-Palmolive; Aflac, Inc.; Hilton; AT&T; General Motors Company; Sodexo, Inc.; Wells Fargo & Company; UPS; Hyatt Hotels Corporation; MetLife; Boston Scientific Corporation.
To secure your admission please RSVP by registering online at http://latina50.latinastyle.com/ Registration Fee: $100 corporate – $50 government – $30 Non-profit – $25 student with ID. To obtain media reservations contact Gloria Romano-Barrera at gloria@latinastyle.com. For sponsorship opportunities contact Robert E. Bard at robert@latinastyle.com or (214) 357-2186.
Reservations are required for all members of the media. Contact Gloria Romano-Barrera at gloria@latinastyle.com.
What: 21st Annual LATINA Style 50 Awards & Diversity Leaders Conference
Who: 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the U.S., LATINA Executive of the Year and Employee Resource Group of the Year
When: 7 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 21st, 2019
Where: HILTON CRYSTAL CITY AT WASHINGTON REAGAN NATIONAL located at 2399 Jefferson Davis Highway in Arlington, VA 22202.
RSVP: Media can RSVP for the event by emailing gloria@latinastyle.com
All others can register here
About LATINA Style, Inc.
LATINA Style Inc., headquartered in Dallas, TX, is the publisher of LATINA Style Magazine, a national magazine for the professional Hispanic woman. The magazine has been published for 25 years and has a national circulation of 150,000 and a readership of nearly 600,000. The company is host of the LATINA Style Business Series, the LATINA Style 50 Report, the National LATINA Symposium and the LATINA Style Hero Initiative. For further information about the LATINA Style 50 Report visit www.latinastyle.com or call (214) 357-2186.