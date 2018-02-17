PRESS RELEASE





Washington, D.C. – March 22, 2018 – LATINA Style Inc., in partnership with Parents Step Ahead, will host the 15th Annual National LATINA Symposium (NLS) on September 6, 2018 in Arlington, VA. The Symposium is a national platform for Latina professional and military servicewomen addressing the most pressing issues affecting the Hispanic woman in the United States and the Armed Forces.