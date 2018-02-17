(LCDR, USN-LDO-RET), Director of Special Programs & Military Affairs
Phone: 214-357-2186
LATINA Style is now Accepting Nominations for the
2018 Corporate Veteran Employee Resource Group of the Year
Washington, D.C. – March 22, 2018 – LATINA Style Inc., in partnership with Parents Step Ahead, will host the 15th Annual National LATINA Symposium (NLS) on September 6, 2018 in Arlington, VA. The Symposium is a national platform for Latina professional and military servicewomen addressing the most pressing issues affecting the Hispanic woman in the United States and the Armed Forces.
LATINA Style is also proud to announce that it will name and present one company as the 2018 Corporate Veteran Employee Resource Group of the Year (V-ERG). The nomination will focus on the efforts that corporations have made to recruit, retain, and support veterans and their families. Your answers to this survey will determine whether your company will be chosen as the Top V-ERG of the Year at the 15th Annual National LATINA Symposium on Thursday, September 6, 2018 and will appear in our corresponding December 2018 edition of LATINA Style Magazine. The December edition is designed to highlight the National LATINA Symposium and Distinguished Military Service Awards Luncheon. Versions of these results will appear in our online website (www.latinastyle.com) as well.
To be considered, your nomination must be completed by Friday, 22 June, 2018.
Also, please mark your calendar as we are thrilled to celebrate our 15th Anniversary of the National LATINA Symposium in Arlington, VA on September 5 & 6 , 2018, where we will award the 2018 Corporate Veteran Employee Resource Group of the Year.
About LATINA Style Inc.
LATINA Style Inc., is the publisher of LATINA Style Magazine, a lifestyle magazine for the professional Hispanic woman. The magazine has been published for 24 years and has a national circulation of 150,000 and a readership of nearly 600,000. The company is host of the LATINA Style Business Series, the LATINA Style 50 Report, the National LATINA Symposium and the LATINA Style Hero Initiative. To learn more about LATINA Style visit www.latinastyle.com or call (214) 357-2186.