LATINA Style to Recognize the LATINA Corporate Executives of the Year at the 20th Annual LATINA Style Awards & Diversity Leaders Conference

Washington, D.C. – February 1, 2018 – LATINA Style Inc., the premier company addressing the needs of professional Latinas in the United States, will host the 20th Annual LATINA Style 50 Awards & Diversity Leaders Conference on Thursday, February 8, 2018 from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the CRYSTAL GATEWAY MARRIOTT located at 1700 Jefferson Davis Highway in Arlington, VA 22202.
In its 9th consecutive year, the LATINA Style Corporate Executive of the Year program honors influential Latinas, selected by their peers, as leaders and examples for the Hispanic community and for the professional women in the U.S. The top 10 Corporate LATINA Executives of the Year have been selected and recognized based on their excellence in business impact, corporate leadership, mentorship, and remarkable dedication to working with the Hispanic community both locally and nationally. They demonstrate excellence in leadership, commitment to the community, impact to the company bottom line and creation of an environment where associates are encouraged to succeed and reach their full potential.
LATINA Style Inc. is proud to announce the Top 10 Corporate LATINA Executives of the Year for 2017 (in no specific order):
Sandra Rivera, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Intel Corporation
Maria Eduarda Kertesz, President, U.S. HealthE, Johnson & Johnson
Melissa Bolden, Assistant Vice President, Program Manager, Merger Integration, AT&T
Claudia Marquez, Senior Director, Sales Operations, INFINITI Americas
Olga Gonzalez Aponte, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Walmart of Mexico and Central America
Sigal Cordeiro, Global Product Marketing Executive Director, General Motors
Tony Gutierrez, Country Director of Mexico, American Airlines
Olga L. Lopez, Region Bank President, Wells Fargo Bank
Eliana Murillo, Head of Multicultural Marketing, Google
Evanghela Hidalgo, Global Business Development and General Manager International, Masco Coatings Group (BEHR)
The winner of the 2017 LATINA Style Corporate Executive of the Year will be revealed at the 20th Anniversary LATINA Style 50 Awards & Diversity Leaders Conference on Thursday, February 8, 2018 in Washington D.C. The conference will present powerful workshops discussing issues related to Latinas in corporate America, and feature prominent diversity leaders from the companies selected to the 2017 LATINA Style50 Report, the top 50 best companies for Latinas to work for in the United States. To secure your admission, please RSVP by registering online by January 31, 2018 at www.latina50.latinastyle.com. Attendance is limited. Registration Fee: $ 100 corporate – $ 50 government – $ 35 student with ID, Military is free with military ID.
The 2017 LATINA Style Employee Resource Group of the Year winner will also be announced during the program.
The conference will conclude with the LATINA Style 50 Awards Luncheon Ceremony honoring the LATINA Style 50 companies. The luncheon will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST.
LATINA Style is thrilled to count on the support of Prudential Financial, Inc; Johnson & Johnson; American Airlines; Marriott International, Inc.; Aflac Incorporated; AT&T; Accenture; United Technologies Corporation; PepsiCo, Inc.; Nationwide; Walmart, Inc., UPS; TIAA; Colgate-Palmolive; General Motors Company; USAA; Masco Corporation; Wells Fargo & Company; Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of NJ; New York Life; Hilton, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, State Farm, Bank of America; Comerica Bank; JCPenney; Freddie Mac; Boston Scientific Corporation; MetLife, Sodexo, Inc., CIA, the Navy Exchange Service Command, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, and INFINITI.
To secure your admission please RSVP by registering online at http://latina50.latinastyle.com/ Registration Fee: $100 corporate – $50 government – $30 Non-profit – $25 student with ID. For further information, please contact Diana Martinez at diana@latinastyle.com. To obtain media reservations please contact Gloria Romano-Barrera at gloria@latinastyle.com. or (214) 357-2186.
Reservations are required for all members of the media.
About LATINA Style Inc.
LATINA Style Inc., is the publisher of LATINA Style Magazine, a lifestyle magazine for the professional Hispanic woman. The magazine has been published for 24 years and has a national circulation of 150,000 and a readership of nearly 600,000. The company is host of the LATINA Style Business Series, the LATINA Style 50 Report, the National LATINA Symposium and the LATINA Style Hero Initiative. To learn more about LATINA Style visit www.latinastyle.com or call (214) 357-2186. Connect with LATINA Style at @LATINAStyleMag, Facebook, and Instagram.
