Nominations Open for 10th Annual LATINA Style Corporate Executive of the Year Award
Deadline for award nominations – October 12
Washington, D.C. – October 3, 2018 – LATINA Style Inc., the premier company addressing the needs of Latina professionals, civic leaders, entrepreneurs and members of the Armed Services is now accepting submissions for the 10th Annual LATINA Style Corporate Executive of the Year Award. In 2009, LATINA Style Inc. launched the LATINA Style Corporate Executive of the Year program with the mission to highlight individual Latina achievement in the corporate arena. Each year LATINA Style, Inc. recognizes the hard work and dedication Latinas are performing at the top of their respective companies. Each Latina is recognized based on their excellence in business impact, contribution to the development of their company, corporate leadership, mentorship, and dedication to working with their communities both locally and nationally.
Accepting nominations for Latinas from every leadership level (Presidents, Vice Presidents, General Managers, Directors, and Managers), this award is designed to highlight individual Latina achievements in corporate America. From now through October 12th, nominate a Latina executive for this coveted award. Click here for nomination form.
The winner of the LATINA Style Corporate Executive of the Year Award for 2018 will be announced at the LATINA Style 50 Awards and Diversity Leaders Conference on February 21, 2019 in Washington D.C. The awards ceremony will also present the awards presentation of the 2018 Top 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the United States.
Nominations with supporting entry materials may be submitted electronically via email to LEY@latinastyle.com. Submit bio and high-resolution headshot (300 dpi) in JPEG format with the subject line: “LEY of the Year – (Latina Executive Name & Company Name)”. Nominations that fail to meet the stated criteria will be automatically disqualified.
For more information visit www.latinastyle.com. For additional information call (214) 357-2186.
About LATINA Style Inc. LATINA Style Inc., headquartered in Dallas, TX, is the publisher of LATINA Style Magazine, a lifestyle magazine for the professional Hispanic woman. The magazine has been published for 24 years and has a national circulation of 150,000 and a readership of nearly 600,000. LATINA Style Inc. is host of the LATINA Style Business Series, the LATINA Style 50 Report, the National LATINA Symposium, and the LATINA Style HERO Initiative. Follow LATINA Style: on Twitter @LATINAStyleMag, Facebook LATINAStyleMagazine, and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/latinastylemag/