Nominations Open for 9th Annual LATINA Style Employee Resource Group of the Year Award
Now Accepting Nominations – Deadline is October 12
Washington, D.C. – October 3, 2018 – LATINA Style Inc., the premier company addressing the needs of Latina professionals, civic leaders, entrepreneurs and members of the Armed Services is now accepting submissions for the 9th Annual Employee Resource Group of the Year Award. Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) play a vital role within their company and they have proven to be essential in business impact by building a relationship with the consumer and providing valuable insight on cultural appeal and cultural generalities. The Employee Resource Group of the Year Award is designed to showcase best practices in corporate America where employee resource groups are impacting career outcomes and overall diversity accomplishments.
From now through October 12th, nominate your ERG or BRG for this coveted award. Click here for nomination form.
The top ERGs will be selected based on business impact, corporate leadership, mentorship, and dedication to working with our community. The winner of the LATINA Style Employee Resource Group of the Year will be announced at the LATINA Style 50 Awards and Diversity Leaders Conference on February 21, 2019 in Washington D.C. The awards ceremony will also present the awards presentation of the 2018 Top 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the United States.
Nominations with supporting entry materials may be submitted electronically via email to ERG@latinastyle.com. Submit nomination with bio and high-resolution headshot (300 dpi) in JPEG format of ERG President; Attach high-resolution image of ERG logo and include with subject line: “ERG of the Year- (Employee Resource Group Name & Company Name)”. Nominations that fail to meet the stated criteria will be automatically disqualified.
For more information visit www.latinastyle.com. For additional information call (214) 357-2186.
About LATINA Style Inc. LATINA Style Inc., headquartered in Dallas, TX, is the publisher of LATINA Style Magazine, a lifestyle magazine for the professional Hispanic woman. The magazine has been published for 24 years and has a national circulation of 150,000 and a readership of nearly 600,000. LATINA Style Inc. is host of the LATINA Style Business Series, the LATINA Style 50 Report, the National LATINA Symposium, and the LATINA Style HERO Initiative. Follow LATINA Style: on Twitter @LATINAStyleMag, Facebook LATINAStyleMagazine, and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/latinastylemag/