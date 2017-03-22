FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE





Contact: Claudia Vivar

Phone: (214) 357-2186

Parents Step Ahead Month of the Family Celebration in Irving and in San Antonio, TX Schools

Dallas, TX, March 22, 2017 – Parents Step Ahead (PSA), in partnership with Nissan North America and GOYA Foods, is excited to return to Irving Independent School District with its Month of the Family initiative on March 25th and to Southwest Independent School District schools in San Antonio on April 1st.