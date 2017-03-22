FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Parents Step Ahead Month of the Family Celebration in Irving and in San Antonio, TX Schools
Dallas, TX, March 22, 2017 – Parents Step Ahead (PSA), in partnership with Nissan North America and GOYA Foods, is excited to return to Irving Independent School District with its Month of the Family initiative on March 25th and to Southwest Independent School District schools in San Antonio on April 1st.
PSA will be working with these two ISDs to host its Family Day Campus beautification projects.
Farine Elementary School, Brandenburg Elementary School and MacArthur High School are the schools selected for this year’s Family Day, in Irving, TX.
Hidden Cove Elementary, McAuliffe Middle School and Southwest High School are the three campuses selected in the San Antonio area. PSA will provide a grant of $4,000 to each of the schools to implement a beautification project. The project includes an outdoor classroom, remodeling a court yard, painting inspirational canvas murals to decorate school hallways, as well as other creative work that will be implemented on their respective dates.
“We are very excited to partnering with Nissan and GOYA Food once again for our Family Day Celebration,” says Lupita Colmenero, founder and president of PSA. “This is the first time PSA is working with SWISD, and we look forward to a long-term partnership with them. Thanks to companies like Nissan and Goya Foods we are able to keep expanding our work of empowering families to other school districts in Texas. And what better way to spend time together as a family than to come together with teachers, faculty, students, parents and community members to improve our schools.”
Breakfast and lunch will be provided by GOYA Foods at both events. The campus with the best family and volunteer participation, along with the best school project will receive an additional $2,000 to sustain and improve their project. Girls Scout of South West Texas will join PSA on April 1st in San Antonio, and will be volunteering the day of the program.
Students from all the participating schools will also be competing in “My Nissan Car of the Future” drawing contest. Out of the hundreds of entries, five finalists will be selected from each of the participating schools and one first place winner will be selected from each of the schools. All 15 finalists will receive prizes.
“Nissan is committed to promoting education, and the PSA Month of the Family projects encourage students and their families to engage with their schools,” said Vicki Smith, Nissan Senior Manager of Corporate Social Responsibility. “When families are directly involved with their children’s lives and education, they help to nurture student achievement and provide positive, long-term benefits that help their children learn and grow.”
About PSA: PSA is a 501-C3 nonprofit organization, with the mission “to recognize, educate, enable and empower parents to take a proactive role in the educational and personal development of their children.” PSA works in partnership with school districts, corporations and community organizations to offer a series of educational programs for parents throughout the calendar school year.
About Nissan North America: In North America, Nissan’s operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and Infiniti vehicles can be found online at www.NissanUSA.com and www.InfinitiUSA.com, or visit the U.S. media sites NissanNews.com and InfinitiNews.com.
About Southwest Independent School District: is a public school district located in southwestern Bexar County, Texas (USA). The district covers a 115-square-mile (300 km2) area that includes portions of the city of San Antonio and Von Ormy. In 2009, the school district was rated “academically acceptable” by the Texas Education Agency.
About GOYA Foods: Founded in 1936 by Spanish immigrants, Goya Foods, Inc. is the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the United States and the premier source for authentic Latin cuisine. Combined with authentic ingredients, robust seasonings and convenient preparation, Goya provides consumers with over 2,400 high-quality and affordable food products from the Caribbean, Mexico, Spain, Central and South America.