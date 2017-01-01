Parents Step Ahead (PSA), in Partnership with Nissan North America, Returns to San Antonio for the 5th Consecutive Year With its Month of the Family Initiative.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Phone: (214) 357-2186
Parents Step Ahead (PSA), in partnership with Nissan North America, is excited to come back to San Antonio for the 5th consecutive year with its Month of the Family initiative. On March 4th PSA will be working with South West Independent School district to host its Family Day School Campus beautification projects.
Hidden Cove Elementary, McAuliffe Middle School and Southwest High School are the schools selected for this year PSA Nissan-Family Day.
PSA will give a grant of $4,000 to each of the participant schools to implement their school’s projects that include an outdoor classroom and remodeling a court yard. What better way to spend time together as a family than to come together with teachers, faculty, students, parents and community members to improve our schools!
Breakfast and lunch will be provided, along with great giveaway prizes! The Campus with the best family and volunteer participation, along with the best school project, will receive an additional $2,000. Girls Scout of South West Texas will join PSA on these efforts and will be volunteering the day of the program.
Students from the three schools will also be competing in “My Nissan Car of the Future” drawing contest. Out of the hundreds of entries, five finalist will be selected from each of the participant schools, and one first place will be selected from each of the schools.
“Nissan is committed to promoting education, and the PSA Month of the Family projects encourage students and their families to engage with their schools,” said Vicki Smith, Nissan Senior Manager of Corporate Social Responsibility. “When families are directly involved with their children’s lives and education, they help to nurture student achievement and provide positive, long-term benefits that help their children learn and grow.”
“We are very excited to partnering with Nissan once again for our Family Day Celebration and to be able to expand our work of empowering families to other schools districts. It is our first time in SWISD, and we look forward to working with them and their schools for a long time,” said Lupita Colmenero, founder and president of PSA.
About PSA: PSA is a 501-C3 nonprofit organization, with the mission “to recognize, educate, enable and empower parents to take a proactive role in the educational and personal development of their children.”
PSA works in partnership with school districts, corporations and community organizations to offer a series of educational programs for parents throughout the calendar school year.
About Nissan North America: In North America, Nissan’s operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and Infiniti vehicles can be found online at www.NissanUSA.com and www.InfinitiUSA.com, or visit the U.S. media sites NissanNews.com and InfinitiNews.com.
About Southwest Independent School District: is a public school district located in southwestern Bexar County, Texas (USA).The district covers a 115-square-mile (300 km2) area that includes portions of the city of San Antonio and Von Ormy. In 2009, the school district was rated “academically acceptable” by the Texas Education Agency.