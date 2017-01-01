LATINA Style Inc. Recognized Latina Heroes at 13th Annual National LATINA Symposium 

WASHINGTON D.C., September 15, 2016 – On September 8th, LATINA Style Inc., the premier company addressing the needs of Latina professionals, civic leaders, entrepreneurs, college students and members of the Armed Forces, in partnership with Parents Step Ahead (PSA), a non-profit community outreach initiative designed to increase parental involvement in a child’s educational development, celebrated the 13th Annual National LATINA Symposium, honoring Latina military and civilian personnel who through their service have enhanced the role of Latinas in their organizations.

Telemundo Washington News Anchor Sulema Salazar started the program by introducing Robert Bard, president and CEO of LATINA Style, Inc., who provided welcoming remarks. Remarks were also delivered by Apoorva N. Gandhi, vice president, Multi-Cultural Affairs, Marriott International Inc., Susan Santana, assistant vice president Federal Relations at AT&T, and Michele C. Meyer-Shipp, vice president and chief diversity officer, Prudential Insurance. Honorary Chair, the Honorable Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-FL 27), was the last to welcome everyone and said “Thank You” to all the men and women in uniform for their outstanding courage and leadership.

Presenting the only national awards program honoring Latina military and civilian personnel, the National LATINA Symposium serves as a platform for Latina professionals to address the most pressing issues affecting the Hispanic woman in the United States. The Symposium featured cutting edge workshops that allowed participants to learn about issues such as: advancement in the workplace, successful leadership, global public service, applying military skills to everyday life and business, and entrepreneurship development. Speakers included panelists from the U.S. State Department, CIA, FBI, Prudential, Shell, Walmart, Nationwide, AT&T, USAA, Verizon, ETS, and General Officers from Armed Forces. The highlight of the program was the Distinguished Military Service Award Luncheon, co-hosted with the Department of Defense. The 2016 honorees are:

U.S. Army: Sergeant Major Linda Kessinger

U.S. Marine Corps: Staff Sergeant Christina Mota-Aguiar and Ms. Maritza Carrillo

U.S. Navy: Legalman Second Class Evelin-Yanet Garcia and Ms. Belia Cook

U.S. Air Force: First Lieutenant Karen Rubin-Santos; Master Sergeant Sonora Vasquez and Ms. Rosa Marlin

U.S. Coast Guard: Lieutenant Katrian Hernandez and Mrs. Lushens K. McNamara

U.S. National Guard Bureau: Chief Warrant Officer 3, Darysabel Lopez and Ms. Dania Aponte

United States Military Academy (West Point): Cadet Gabriela Barrera-Gutierrez

United States Naval Academy: Midshipmen First Class Isabel Krause

United States Air Force Academy: Cadet First Class Leslie Perez

United States Coast Guard Academy: Cadet First Class Ruth T. Salvatori

The keynote speaker for the Distinguished Military Service Award Luncheon and the recipient of the President’s Achievement Award for continued service to the Hispanic community was The Honorable Gabriel O. Camarillo, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Manpower and Reserve Affairs.

For further information about the National LATINA Symposium, please visit www.nls.latinastyle.com, or contact Johnny Quezada at johnny.d@latinastyle.com or at (214) 357-2186.

