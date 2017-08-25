Latina Style Inc
Latina Style Inc
SEPTEMBER 2017 NLS 14th Annual

Thursday 9/14/2017 & Friday 9/15/2017 – Washington D.C. area

Launched in 2004, the National LATINA Symposium brings together the largest gathering of Latina leaders in the nation. The Symposium ascertains, through round-table and panel discussions, as well as in-depth surveys and commentaries, the status of the Latina working woman in the United States. Among the issues discussed are career development, business opportunities, family issues, health and wellness, cultural sensitivity, political, civic responsibility and military career. The highlight of the symposium is the Distinguished Military Service Awards Luncheon honoring Latinas serving in the Armed Forces. Learn more www.nls.latinastyle.com

National LATINA Symposium
