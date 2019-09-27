LATINA Style Business Series – Baltimore Oct. 18, 2019

Join us in Celebrating 21 Years of Empowering Latina Entrepreneurs across the United States! Come to learn, connect and get ready to grow your business to the next level!

LATINA Style, Inc., the premier company addressing the needs of professional Latinas in the United States, will host the 21st Annual LATINA Style Business Series Tour on Friday, October 18, 2019. Over 38,000 Latina entrepreneurs and professionals have benefited from their participation in this dynamic and ground-breaking business program since it first launched in 1998.