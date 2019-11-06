FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Beana Ramirez

E-mail: Beana.d@latinastyle.com

Media Contact: Gloria Romano-Barrera

Email: Gloria@latinastyle.com

Phone: (214)357-2186

LATINA Style, Inc. Announces the Top 12 Employee Resource Groups of the Year

Washington, D.C., November 6, 2019 — Since 2010 LATINA Style, Inc. has recognized and honored the best Hispanic Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) in the country. The Top 12 ERG finalists are selected based on business impact, excellence in corporate leadership, mentorship, and dedication to working with the Hispanic community. This recognition also showcases ERGs that are making an impact in career outcomes and overall diversity accomplishments for their respective companies.

“We are proud to recognize the achievements of Employee Resource Groups that are truly at the vanguard of corporate achievement for our community,” states Robert Bard, President and CEO, LATINA Style Inc. “We look forward to celebrating their success at the LATINA Style 50 Awards and Diversity Leaders Conference on February 12th in Washington D.C.”

LATINA Style is proud to announce the Top 12 Employee Resource Groups being recognized for exceptional leadership and vision (in no specific order):

Hispanic American ERG – Accenture

Latin Diversity Network (LDN) – American Airlines

HACEMOS – AT&T

Hispanic/Latino Organization for Leadership & Achievement (HOLA) – Bank of America

JUNTOS: Latin Colleague Resource Group – CVS Health

Latinos for Engagement, Advancement and Development (LEAD) – Edison International

Hispanic ERG – Fannie Mae

HOLA- Hispanic Organization for Leadership & Achievement – Johnson & Johnson

Latin Heritage Leadership Council (LHLC) – Northern Trust

Hispanic Leadership Forum – Pratt & Whitney

Enlace – Sprint

Latin Connection – Wells Fargo

This year’s “Top 12 Hispanic Employee Resource Groups” will be highlighted in the 2019 December issue of LATINA Style Magazine. The Top 12 Employee Resource Groups and Employee Resource Group of the Year winner will be recognized at the 22nd Annual LATINA Style 50 Awards & Diversity Leaders Conference on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in Washington D.C.

The conference will present powerful workshops discussing issues related to ERG’s in corporate America, and feature prominent diversity leaders from the companies selected to the 2019 LATINA Style 50, the Top 50 Best Companies for Latinas to work for in the United States.

To secure your admission, RSVP by registering online at www.latina50.latinastyle.com. Attendance is limited. Registration Fee: $ 100 corporate – $ 50 government – $ 35 student with ID. Military is free with military ID.

About LATINA Style Inc. LATINA Style Inc., headquartered in Dallas, TX, is the publisher of LATINA Style Magazine, a lifestyle magazine for the professional Hispanic woman. The magazine has been published for 25 years and has a national circulation of 150,000 and a readership of nearly 600,000. LATINA Style Inc. is host of the LATINA Style Business Series, the LATINA Style 50 Report, the National LATINA Symposium, and the LATINA Style HERO Initiative. Follow LATINA Style on:

Twitter @LATINAStyleMag

Instagram @latinastylemag,

Facebook www.facebook.com/LATINAStyleMagazine.

LinkedIn LATINAStyle, Inc.