LATINA Style, Inc. Announces the Top 10 Corporate LATINA Executives of the Year (LEY)

Washington, D.C., November 6, 2019 — In its 11th consecutive year, the LATINA Style Corporate Executive of the Year program honors influential Latinas, selected by their peers, as leaders and examples for the Hispanic community and for the professional women in the U.S. Each year LATINA Style Inc. recognizes the achievement and dedication Latinas are performing at the top of their respective companies and in various industries. The Top 10 Corporate LATINA Executives of the Year have demonstrated excellence in leadership, commitment to the community, impact to the company bottom line and creation of an environment where associates are encouraged to succeed and reach their full potential.

LATINA Style, Inc. is proud to announce the Top 10 Corporate LATINA Executives of the Year for 2019 (in no specific order):

Flower Cantu-Kelley, Director, Planning & Staff Operations/D&I – ERGs Lead – Sprint

Monica Azzali Bello, Global Director, GBS People Services- General Motors Company

Marilu Galvez, Vice President, Community Engagement & Development, ABC7/WABC, Committee Lead, Diversity & Inclusion Initiatives- ABC Owned Television Group/Walt Disney Television

Evita “Evie” Garces, MD, Maintenance Operations Control, Maintenance Ops Control –American Airlines

Lupita Sanchez Cornejo, Regional Director – AT&T

Rosanna Durruthy, VP of Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging – LinkedIn

Janis Bowdler, President, JPMorgan Chase Foundation – JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sandra Lopez, VP, Intel Capital, GM Intel Sports – Intel Corporation

Evangelina Galvan Shreeve, Director, STEM Education and Outreach – Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Yaneth Medina, Senior Vice President & Head of Retail Banking, Schaumburg Bank & Trust |St. Charles Bank & Trust – Wintrust Community Banks

The 2019 LATINA Style Corporate Executive of the Year winner will be revealed at the 22nd Annual LATINA Style 50 Awards & Diversity Leaders Conference on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in Washington D.C.

The conference will present powerful workshops discussing issues related to ERG’s in corporate America, and feature prominent diversity leaders from the companies selected to the 2019 LATINA Style 50, the Top 50 Best Companies for Latinas to work for in the United States.

To secure your admission, RSVP by registering online at www.latina50.latinastyle.com. Attendance is limited. Registration Fee: $ 100 corporate – $50 government – $35 student with ID. Military is free with military ID.

About LATINA Style Inc. LATINA Style Inc., headquartered in Dallas, TX, is the publisher of LATINA Style Magazine, a lifestyle magazine for the professional Hispanic woman. The magazine has been published for 25 years and has a national circulation of 150,000 and a readership of nearly 600,000. LATINA Style Inc. is host of the LATINA Style Business Series, the LATINA Style 50 Report, the National LATINA Symposium, and the LATINA Style HERO Initiative.

