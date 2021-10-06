Khoros Earns TrustRadius 2021 Tech Cares Award

The award recognizes the company’s strong corporate social responsibility efforts

Khoros, the award-winning leader in digital-first customer engagement software and services, today announced that it has been recognized with a 2021 Tech Cares Award by TrustRadius. The annual award celebrates B2B technology companies that have gone above and beyond to provide strong Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) with a focus on volunteerism, robust diversity, equity & inclusion programs, charitable donations and fundraising, workplace culture, and demonstrable support for environment sustainability.

“In 2020, we committed to elevating our diversity, inclusion, and corporate responsibility efforts, and since then, we've accomplished so much. From hiring a dynamic Director of DE&I to launching our Khoros Social Responsibility (KSR) Program, as well as leveraging technology to help our customers foster safer digital communities — I'm very proud of the progress we’ve made. While we know there is still more to do, we will let this award serve as inspiration to continue going the extra mile to do what’s right," said Mike O’Donnell, Chief Talent Officer at Khoros.

Delivering on its commitment to diversity, inclusion, and corporate responsibility, Khoros has launched and emphasized the following initiatives in the past year including:

Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) to support the company’s employees and allies of the Black, Latinx and Hispanic, LGBTQ+, and women-identifying communities.

to support the company’s employees and allies of the Black, Latinx and Hispanic, LGBTQ+, and women-identifying communities. Khoros Social Responsibility (KSR) Program to offer its software and services for free to various women-owned and minority-owned businesses and nonprofits that can't currently invest in the company's offerings, enabling them to do their best work for the communities they serve. It’s part of Khoros' pledge to commit 2% of its time and resources to support underrepresented communities.

to offer its software and services for free to various women-owned and minority-owned businesses and nonprofits that can't currently invest in the company's offerings, enabling them to do their best work for the communities they serve. It’s part of Khoros' pledge to commit 2% of its time and resources to support underrepresented communities. Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative , an initiative in participation with Vista Equity Partners (Vista) and its portfolio of enterprise tech companies, to reduce half of its emissions by 2030 and emit net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 across Vista’s portfolio, including Khoros.

, an initiative in participation with Vista Equity Partners (Vista) and its portfolio of enterprise tech companies, to reduce half of its emissions by 2030 and emit net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 across Vista’s portfolio, including Khoros. Company-wide initiatives to combat video call fatigue and protect the mental health of its employees.

to combat video call fatigue and protect the mental health of its employees. Learning opportunities for career development and education around bias, racism, microaggression, and allyship.

for career development and education around bias, racism, microaggression, and allyship. Ongoing social responsibility initiatives include paid volunteer time off (VTO) to encourage employees to give back to their local communities and making charitable donations to local and national organizations.

In addition to its internal efforts, Khoros’ customer engagement platform has enabled thousands of brands globally to create meaningful digital relationships — and make those interactions and communities safe for all. Through its AI-powered insights, companies can identify pain points to address and mitigate, from accessibility issues to hurtful comments. For example, Post Office successfully combated hate speech during its Pride social media campaign, leveraging Khoros to manage nearly 250,000 social engagements. Additionally, TV 2 used Khoros’ platform to identify online harassment and hate speech to build a nationally-recognized campaign educating people on the challenges of social media to create kinder online communities.

For more information about TrustRadius’ Tech Cares Award and the full list of recipients, click here. To learn more about Khoros’ social responsibility efforts and its digital-first customer engagement platform and services, visit khoros.com.

