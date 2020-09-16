FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: Media – Gloria Romano-Barrera

Gloria@latinastyle.com

Project Manager – Beana Ramirez

Beana.d@latinastyle.com

Phone: (214) 357-2186

LATINA Style Inc. Announces the 2020 LATINA Style 50 Report The 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the U.S.

Washington, D.C., September 16, 2020 – LATINA Style Inc., the premier company addressing the needs of Latina professionals and business owners in the United States, announces the LATINA Style 50 Report for 2020. The annual report sets the standard for identifying corporations who are providing the best career opportunities for Latinas in the country. The LATINA Style 50 Report is the most respected evaluation of corporate America’s career advancement opportunities for Latinas.

Companies responding to LATINA Style’s questionnaire are evaluated based on matters that LATINA Style magazine readers deemed as most important to them in the workplace. LATINA Style is proud to recognize companies who support programs that encourage training, mentorship, retention, and promote Latinas within the company.

“Over the years the survey has also evolved to ensure more opportunities for Latinas are taken into consideration,” says Robert Bard, CEO, LATINA Style Inc. “With the mission to recognize the work corporate America is doing to advance and empower Latinas, the survey not only reflects the opportunities provided to Latinas but it is also a reflection of the company’s culture and overall focus on diversity and inclusion. It is our pleasure to announce that this year Bank of America has been selected as our Company of the Year.”

The LATINA Style 50 report reflects those programs that Latinas are looking for when seeking job opportunities and career development. Among the principal areas of evaluation are the number of Latina executives, Latina retention, mentoring programs, educational opportunities, employee benefits, active affinity groups, and Hispanic community relations. Evaluations for the 2020 annual report is based on 2019 data.

“At Bank of America, we have a long-standing commitment to advance diverse representation across all levels of our company,” says Bank of America CEO, Brian Moynihan. “This recognition from LATINA Style underscores our efforts to attract, retain and support the professional development and career growth of Latina talent.”

The annual awards ceremony honoring the LATINA Style 50 companies will take place in February 2021 during the LATINA Style 50 Awards and Diversity Leaders Conference in Washington, D.C. For more information regarding the LATINA Style 50, please visit www.latinastyle.com

2020 LATINA Style Top 50 Companies

Bank of America Accenture New York Life Johnson & Johnson AT&T JPMorgan Chase & Co. Nationwide Colgate- Palmolive CVS Health Aflac Marriott International, Inc. Wells Fargo & Company Raytheon Technologies Intel FCA US LLC Comerica Bank General Motors Company Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey Hilton USAA Kaiser Permanente Ford Motor Company Morgan Stanley State Farm Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority 3M Company PenFed Credit Union JCPenney Sodexo 30. MetLife Inc.

31. Northern Trust

32. Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

33. Los Alamos National Laboratory

34. Fannie Mae

35. McCormick & Company

36. State Street Corporation

37. The Coca-Cola Company

38. Pacific Gas and Electric Company

39. MGM Resorts International

40. Consolidated Edison, Inc.

41. Amazon

42. Cardinal Health

43. Merck

44. NEXCOM Enterprise

45. Army & Air Force Exchange Service

46. American Airlines

47. Office Depot

48. Asurion

49. Rackspace Technology

50. Claro Enterprise Solutions

About LATINA Style, Inc.

LATINA Style Inc., headquartered in Dallas, TX., is the publisher of LATINA Style Magazine, a national magazine for the professional Hispanic woman. The magazine has been published for 26 years and has a national readership of nearly 600,000. The company is the host of the LATINA Style Business Series, the LATINA Style 50 Report, the National LATINA Symposium and the LATINA Style Hero Initiative. For further information about the LATINA Style 50 Report visit www.latinastyle.com or call (214) 357-2186.