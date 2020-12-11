FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

LATINA Style, Inc. Announces the Top 10 Corporate LATINA Executives of the Year (LEY)

Dallas, TX. (December 11, 2020) – In its 12th consecutive year, the LATINA Style Corporate Executive of the Year Awards celebrates exemplary Latina business executives based on leadership, innovation, and company success. Whether they lead the development of the company’s short or long-term strategy, the top 10 Corporate Latina executives featured (in no specific order) have set company benchmarks for excellence. Each has demonstrated excellence in leadership, commitment to the community, impact to the company bottom line, and creation of an environment where associates are encouraged to succeed and reach their full potential.

LATINA Style, Inc. is proud to announce the Top 10 Corporate LATINA Executives of the Year for 2020 (in no specific order):

Agnes B. Suarez, President & CEO – American International Group (AIG) – Puerto Rico

Aida Sabo, Vice President of Diversity/inclusion – Parexel

Claudia San Pedro, President – Sonic

Isabella Mongalo, Director, Digital Customer Experience Solutions – Sitel Group

Leticia M. Sanchez, Executive Director, Market Director of Banking, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Consumer Bank

Luz Esparza, Managing Director, Los Angeles, – Accenture

Mariane Boldori, Vice President, Human Resources – Conagra Brands

Michelle Martinez Reyes, Chief Relations Officer, Kelley Kronenberg

Patty Arvielo, Co-Founder and President, New American Funding

Patty Juarez, National Diverse Segments Director, Commercial Banking Group, Wells Fargo & Company

The 2020 LATINA Style Corporate Executive of the Year winner will be revealed at the 23rd Annual LATINA Style 50 Awards & Diversity Leaders Virtual Conference on April 28 & 29.

The conference will present powerful workshops discussing issues related to ERG’s in corporate America, and feature prominent diversity leaders from the companies selected to the 2020 LATINA Style 50, the Top 50 Best Companies for Latinas to work for in the United States.

For more information visit: www.latina50.latinastyle.com.

