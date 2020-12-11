FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

LATINA Style, Inc. Announces the Top 16 Employee Resource Groups of the Year

Dallas, TX. (December 11, 2020) – Since 2010 LATINA Style, Inc. has recognized and honored the best Hispanic Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) in the country. The Top 16 ERG finalists and one Honorable Mention ERG (in no specific order) drive innovation and improve their company’s overall culture and business. From recruitment to retention to developing future leaders, and expanding marketplace reach, LATINA Style, Inc. also showcases ERGs or BRGs that are making an impact in diversity and inclusion at their respective companies.

“LATINA Style, Inc. is proud to recognize the outstanding contributions and achievements of ERGs in the country,” states Robert Bard, President and CEO, LATINA Style, Inc. “The 16 ERGs and one Honorable Mention ERG listed have created value and success for their company. We look forward to celebrating their success at the LATINA Style 50 Awards and Diversity Leaders Virtual Conference on April 28 & 29.”

LATINA Style, Inc is proud to announce the Top 16 Employee Resource Groups being recognized for exceptional leadership and vision (in no specific order):

Hispanic American ERG (HAERG) – Accenture

Latin Diversity Network (LDN) – American Airlines, Inc.

HACEMOS – The Hispanic/Latino Employee Association of AT&T

Hispanic/Latino Organization for Leadership & Advancement (HOLA) – Bank of America

Conagra Latino Leadership Employee Resource Group (CLLERG) – Conagra Brands

Hispanic ERG – Fannie Mae

GM Latino Network (GMLN) – General Motors

Juntos – Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Adelante – JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Merck Hispanos Organization (MHO) – Merck & Co

National Latino Alliance – Nationwide

Latin Heritage Leadership Council – Northern Trust

SOMOS – Office Depot

Hispanic Leadership Forum – Pratt & Whitney

Latinos for Engagement, Advancement and Development (LEAD) – Southern California Edison

Latin Connection Team Member Network – Wells Fargo Bank

Alleanza – Barilla America (Honorable Mention)

This year’s “Top 16 Hispanic Employee Resource Groups” will be highlighted in the 2020 December issue of LATINA Style Magazine. The Top 16 Employee Resource Groups and Employee Resource Group of the Year winner will be recognized at the 23rd Annual LATINA Style 50 Awards & Diversity Leaders Virtual Conference on April 28 & 29, 2021.

The conference will present powerful workshops discussing issues related to ERG’s in corporate America and feature prominent diversity leaders from the companies selected to the 2020 LATINA Style 50, the Top 50 Best Companies for Latinas to work for in the United States.

About LATINA Style Inc.: LATINA Style, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, TX, is the publisher of LATINA Style Magazine, a lifestyle magazine for the professional Hispanic woman. The magazine has been published for 26 years and has a national circulation of 150,000 and a readership of nearly 600,000. LATINA Style Inc. is host of the LATINA Style Business Series, the LATINA Style 50 Report, the National LATINA Symposium, and the LATINA Style HERO Initiative.

