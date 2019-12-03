PRESS RELEASE

LATINA Style Inc. Recognized Veronica Moreno, Co-founder, Olé Mexican Foods, Inc. with “Advocate of the Year” award; Hilda Abbott, Chief Operation Officer, WePartner Management, LLC named ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ and Yvette Moise, President and Co-Founder of the Georgia Latino Film Festival and Alliance recognized with Leadership Award at LATINA Style Business Series in Atlanta, GA

WASHINGTON, D.C., (November 14, 2019) LATINA Style, Inc., the premier company addressing the needs of professional Latinas in the United States recognized Veronica Moreno, Co-founder, Olé Mexican Foods, Inc. as the “Advocate of the Year”; Hilda Abbott, Chief Operation Officer, WePartner Management, LLC named ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ and Yvette Moise, President and Co-Founder of the Georgia Latino Film Festival and Alliance recognized with the “Leadership Award” for their dedicated community service, leadership, and vision at the LATINA Style Business Series in Atlanta, GA on November 14th.

Veronica Moreno co-founded Olé Mexican Foods, Inc., along with her husband, Eduardo, in 1988, in Atlanta, Georgia. She currently serves as company President and CEO, overseeing sales and marketing, product development, procurement, logistics, finance, and administration.

“It’s an honor to receive this recognition from LATINA Style Magazine.,” shares Veronica Moreno. “I am humbled to be one of the 3.3 Million Hispanic Business owners driving growth for the U.S. economy. Most importantly, I share this recognition with over 100 smart, tenacious Latinas in the Ole Mexican Foods family, who make sure our products reach families’ dinner tables every day. This year we are also celebrating our 30th anniversary of creating authentic Hispanic products for everyone to enjoy – here’s to many more years of growth! Muchas Gracias.”

Hilda Abbott a steadfast leader with a passion to lift others up, both in and out of the office. As a businesswoman, Abbott identified early-on in her real estate career that there was a serious need for more diverse representation in the property management and real estate sector and worked tirelessly to fully address that need. Abbott’s success as the Chief Operations Officer at WePartner is largely founded on her hard work and her dedication to having a company that was as representative as the diverse communities it serves. Through her years of experience before and after the establishment of WePartner, Abbott honed her skills in new home sales, executive-level management, business operations, and commercial and residential real estate, and she has used every opportunity to share her skills with others to serve as a mentor and help them grow professionally. Abbott works with organizations such as True Love for Special Needs Families, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, and Caminar Latino.

“I am beyond grateful to be recognized as the “Entrepreneur of the Year” by LATINA Style,” says Abbott. “My career has been a rewarding journey with both challenges and victories, and it’s truly humbling to be recognized for this achievement.”

Yvette Moise is the President and Co-Founder of the Georgia Latino Film Festival and Alliance the mission of the Georgia Latino Film Festival (GALFF) is to bridge cultural understanding and encourage artistic development and excellence by provoking thought through film. GALFF brings the best of the Latino cinema to Atlanta Georgia. The GALFF presents to the city and the United States film industry a singular platform that fosters creative and technical talent. Moise is also the CEO and Founder of MY Consulting Firm.

The LATINA Style Business Series is the most successful ongoing business development program for Latina business owners in the nation. Over 36,000 Latina entrepreneurs and professionals have attended and benefited from participating in this exciting and informative business development program since its debut in 1998. The award-winning program for Latina entrepreneurs marks its 137th stop in Atlanta.

The Business Series program agenda focuses on solving the most critical business challenges faced by Latina entrepreneurs as they start their business or plan for expansion. Experts addressed topics such as: The Essentials of a Successful Business; Successful Marketing Strategies; the Entrepreneurs Spotlight: Learning Strategies for Success; Cyber Security Presentation; and a Fireside Chat: For Your Leadership Side presented by Nationwide.

LATINA Style is delighted to count on the continued partnership of Nationwide as title sponsor of the Business Series. “Nationwide is proud to continue our sponsorship of the LATINA Style Business Series and assist Latina entrepreneurs in their efforts to protect and grow their businesses,” says Lu Yarbrough III, Nationwide’s Associate Vice President of Cause and Diverse Marketing. “These workshops provide valuable information to talented Latina entrepreneurs. Whether they are starting or growing a business or just want to meet other business owners to share their experiences, we think everyone can benefit from attending the Business Series.”

Host Sponsor: AT&T. National Sponsor: Parents Step Ahead. Community Partners: Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Metro-Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, Hispanic Corporate Council of Atlanta, ALPFA Atlanta Chapter, Atlanta Women's Network (AWN), Tech Latino, LISTA, Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council (GMSDC), GALEO, Latino Student Services and Outreach (LASSO) | Georgia State University, Latin American Association, BIZMujer, PROSPANICA, SHPE, SCORE, SBA, and IRS.

