Veronica Moreno, Co-founder, Olé Mexican Foods, Inc. recognized with “Advocate of the Year” award; Hilda Abbott, Chief Operation Officer, WePartner Management, LLC named ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ and Yvette Moise, President and Co-Founder of the Georgia Latino Film Festival and Alliance recognized with Leadership Award at LATINA Style Business Series in Atlanta, GA

Nearly 4.4 million Latino-owned businesses in the United States contribute more than $700 billion to the American economy every year, 44% of Hispanic-owned firms having Latinas at the helm.

WASHINGTON, D.C., (November 15, 2019) On November 14th, LATINA Style, Inc., the premier company addressing the needs of professional Latinas in the United States recognized Veronica Moreno, Co-founder, Olé Mexican Foods, Inc. as the “Advocate of the Year”; Hilda Abbott, Chief Operation Officer, WePartner Management, LLC named ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ and Yvette Moise, President and Co-Founder of the Georgia Latino Film Festival and Alliance recognized with the “Leadership Award” for their dedicated community service, leadership, and vision at the LATINA Style Business Series in Atlanta, GA.

Hilda Abbott, Chief Operation Officer, WePartner Management, LLC, was named Entrepreneur of the Year for Atlanta, the LATINA StyleLeadership of the Year Award was given to Yvette Moise, President, Georgia Latino Film Alliance and Film Festival and the LATINA Style Advocate of the Year was bestowed to Veronica Moreno, President & Founder, Ole Mexican Foods, Inc. Hilda Abbott is a steadfast leader with a passion to lift others up, both in and out of the office. As a businesswoman, Abbott identified early-on in her real estate career that there was a serious need for more diverse representation in the property management and real estate sector and worked tirelessly to fully address that need.

“The LATINA Style business series is so crucial to bringing the community’s Latina professionals together to learn and grow,” states Abbott. “So often Latina business owners are not given the platform they deserve, but this business series gives these powerhouse women the unparalleled opportunity to network and make connections with other amazing Latina entrepreneurs so that we all have the opportunity to support one another as we all advance in the business world. I am beyond grateful to be recognized as the “Entrepreneur of the Year” by LATINA Style. My career has been a rewarding journey with both challenges and victories, and it’s truly humbling to be recognized for this achievement.”

Veronica Moreno co-founded Olé Mexican Foods, Inc., along with her husband, Eduardo, in 1988, in Atlanta, Georgia. She currently serves as company President and CEO, overseeing sales and marketing, product development, procurement, logistics, finance, and administration.

“It’s an honor to receive this recognition from LATINA Style Magazine.,” shares Veronica Moreno. “I am humbled to be one of the 4.4 Million Hispanic Business owners driving growth for the U.S. economy. Most importantly, I share this recognition with over 100 smart, tenacious Latinas in the Ole Mexican Foods family, who make sure our products reach families’ dinner tables every day. This year we are also celebrating our 30th anniversary of creating authentic Hispanic products for everyone to enjoy – here’s to many more years of growth! Muchas Gracias.”

Yvette Moise is the President and Co-Founder of the Georgia Latino Film Festival and Alliance the mission of the Georgia Latino Film Festival (GALFF) is to bridge cultural understanding and encourage artistic development and excellence by provoking thought through film. GALFF brings the best of the Latino cinema to Atlanta Georgia. The GALFF presents to the city and the United States film industry a singular platform that fosters creative and technical talent. Moise is also the CEO and Founder of MY Consulting Firm.

“It’s an honor to receive this recognition from LATINA Style Magazine,” shares Moise. “It is not easy to build your own table and invite the community to join it …success does not come overnight but it is not impossible either. To every NO I got on my way, I always to find a yes in someone else. I never give up. I want to dedicate this award to my beautiful daughter Alika… and Jose Marquez and my Unsung leaders… your time of shine is coming.”

LATINA Style is delighted to count on the continued partnership of Nationwide as title sponsor of the Business Series.

“Nationwide is proud to continue our sponsorship of the LATINA Style Business Series and assist Latina entrepreneurs in their efforts to protect and grow their businesses,” says Lu Yarbrough III, Nationwide’s Associate Vice President of Cause and Diverse Marketing. “These workshops provide valuable information to talented Latina entrepreneurs. Whether they are starting or growing a business or just want to meet other business owners to share their experiences, we think everyone can benefit from attending the Business Series.”

The Business Series program agenda focuses on solving the most critical business challenges faced by Latina entrepreneurs as they start their business or plan for expansion. Experts addressed topics such as: The Essentials of a Successful Business; Successful Marketing Strategies; the Entrepreneurs Spotlight: Learning Strategies for Success; Cyber Security Presentation; and a Fireside Chat: For Your Leadership Side presented by Nationwide.

The Business Series is possible thanks to our sponsors, partners, and supporters.

Title Sponsor: Nationwide. Official Airline: American Airlines. Host Sponsor: AT&T. National Sponsor: Parents Step Ahead. Community Partners: Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Metro-Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, Hispanic Corporate Council of Atlanta, ALPFA Atlanta Chapter, Atlanta Women’s Network (AWN), Tech Latino, LISTA, Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council (GMSDC), GALEO, Latino Student Services and Outreach (LASSO) | Georgia State University, Latin American Association, BIZMujer, PROSPANICA, SHPE, SCORE, SBA, and IRS.

